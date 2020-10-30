Winston-Salem, NC, - On Sat., Oct. 31, the Winston-Salem Urban League Young Professionals will host “Spook The Vote” with the aim of increasing voter registration and turnout in one of Winston-Salem’s areas of lowest voter turnout.
Oct. 31 is both Halloween and the last day to early vote in NC. With more divisiveness than ever, getting more of the East Ward to the polls can have state and national implications. The event will feature music, free food and Halloween Trunk or Treat for kids. Millennials and Gen Z voters volunteers will conduct the candy giveaway and Winston-Salem State University students will display themed decorations.
Young Professionals President and event organizer, Abrea Armstrong, says, “The Spook The Vote event provides a rare opportunity for the community to rally around taking action of issues that affect the Black agenda while engaging future voters with fun—all to ensure that the Black vote counts in the 2020 election and beyond.”
The event begins at 11am and runs through 2pm at Winston Lake YMCA [901 Waterworks Road, Winston-Salem, NC] Media is invited to schedule pre-event interviews with Armstrong or James Perry, Urban League CEO or to join us throughout the day with ideal photo opportunities at 11am.
###
About Winston-Salem Urban League
The Winston-Salem Urban League is a mission-driven non-profit organization focused on helping residents become financially secure and prepared to meet the demands of today’s job market through training, education, and job placement services. The agency provides comprehensive training and paid work experience program for over 300 seniors annually as well as the general public.
Don’t let the news scare you out of voting. Join us October 31 for Spook the Vote: a safe, kid-friendly Halloween experience—free food, music, trunk-or-treat and easy early voting in the 2020 election. Keep your family entertained while you help move our community forward by voting.
Music, candy, voting, FREE food and more! We’ve got something for all ages at this non-partisan early voting event.
The fun starts at 11am. Costumes are encouraged but masks are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.