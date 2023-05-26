The Black Is Beautiful Bridal Show returns for year two on Sunday, August 20th in High Point, NCduring National Black Business Month hosted by The Buy Black Guide and Pretty SouthernCatering.
The Second Annual Black Is Beautiful Bridal Show is an interactive wedding planning eventshowcasing products and services from black-owned wedding professionals in the NorthCarolina Triad & surrounding areas.
The Black Is Beautiful Bridal Show is the first of it's kind to happen in the Piedmont Triad Areaand has been featured on WXII 12 NEWS, FOX 8 NEWS , WFMY NEWS 2, HIGH POINTENTERPRISE and THE SISAUNDRA SHOW.
During the event, attendees will be able to see beautiful displays, meet face to face withwedding vendors, participate in giveaways, enjoy a man cave area curated for grooms andexperience live entertainment.
Some of this year's event sponsors include- Visit High Point, Thrive High Point, Ben & Jerrys,EDEN BodyWorks and a host of others.
Tickets are available for purchase at BuyBlackGuide.com/bridalshow
