Multinational corporations often win lawsuits against small businesses, but such rulings rarely fare well in the court of public opinion. One example of this locally, is the social media backlash over litigation that has temporarily closed the Winston Cup Museum and threatens its future.
On January 20, ITG Brands LLC filed suit in Guilford District Court against the museum, its founder Will Spencer, and JKS Enterprises, the marketing company Spencer co-owns with his wife Christy Cox Spencer. While ITG has headquarters and regulatory compliance facilities in Greensboro, it is a subsidiary of the British multinational Imperial Brands PLC.
Spencer opened the Winston Cup Museum in 2005 to commemorate the Winston Cup racing series that lasted from 1972 until 2003, three decades that many consider the peak years of NASCAR.
After Congress banned cigarette commercials in 1971, the tobacco giant R. J. Reynolds (RJR) shifted most of its massive TV marketing budget to sponsoring NASCAR, a revenue increase that caused the then-faltering racing association to rename its premiere tour after Winston cigarettes, then RJR’s most popular brand.
The Winston Cup Series ended in 2003, five years after the largest civil litigation settlement in U.S. history not only forced the major tobacco companies to pay billions of dollars to 46 states, four U.S. territories, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia; but further restricted cigarette advertising and sponsorships. Coupled with Dale Earnhardt’s death in a 2001 Daytona crash, this began a massive downturn in NASCAR’s fortunes.
In 2015, Reynolds sold Winston, along with Salem and Kool, to the UK-based Imperial Tobacco Group, as the FTC required Reynolds to divest itself of those brands as a condition of the corporation’s $7.1 billion merger with Lorillard. In 2016, Imperial changed its name to “Imperial Brands” to distance itself from tobacco, while retaining the acronym ITG for the Greensboro-based subsidiary it formed to market blu eCigs and the brands acquired from RJR.
Until---- this month, the Winston Cup name was been kept alive by the small museum at 1355 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem, which celebrated its memory with show cars, uniforms, trophies, insignia, and souvenirs. But now the multinational corporation that bought the brand claims to also own the three decades of NASCAR history associated with the name “Winston.”
“I opened the Winston Cup Museum back in 2005 as a way to say ‘Thank You’ to R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company for their 33-year sponsorship of the Winston Cup Series and as a ‘gift’ to the City of Winston-Salem,” wrote Will Spencer in a July 3 post on Instagram. “I have fully supported the museum myself. It has never had any affiliation with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, Sports Marketing Enterprises (SME), or NASCAR. But I have personally had their moral support and that has meant a great deal to me.”
Spencer stated on Instagram that he is “incredibly proud” to have “helped keep the Winston Cup era alive for many racing fans,” but that “the time has come to close the museum’s doors,” at least for now.
“ITG has filed numerous lawsuits against me, my wife, our primary businesses, and the museum saying that ITG’s purchase of Winston Cigarettes from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company in 2015 somehow gave it ownership of Winston Cup history. They claim we are infringing on their ability to market their cigarettes to racing fans. We have put up a good battle over the past four years against multiple lawsuits. Two of which have been completely dismissed. The third lawsuit is exhaustingly ongoing. After much contemplation, I have come to the realization that fighting with ITG is not worth the resources that it will take and the toll it has taken on me and my family.”
On July 3, Spencer told YES! Weekly that “the easiest thing to do is stop operating until we can get this resolved.”
He said he hopes that will be sooner rather than later. “We go to mediation for the third time on the 25th of July, so hopefully there will be some kind of resolution. They have strategically attacked me in every manner that’s legal and has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars with [the law firm] Brooks Pierce in Greensboro trying to get this from me. But I got my response to their amended complaint filed the day before the holiday, and it’s my own declaration of independence.”
Both NASCAR fans and the press have been expressing their outrage over ITG’s litigation on social media. “Ugh,” tweeted senior ESPN writer Ryan McGee, who collaborated with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the bestselling Racing to the Finish: My Story. “Trying to ruin a family for creating a truly amazing — and harmless — shrine to the only awesome thing a corporation did during the same era they knowingly lied to and killed countless people is the most Big Tobacco thing ever.”
Leigh Torbin, an independent contractor who provides publicity for ESPN and RAYCOM Sports, responded to McGee’s tweet by asking if Spencer could “just operate as ‘Vintage Stock Car Racing Museum’ or something like that to dodge copyright law and yet keep its doors open?”
But Spencer says taking the words “Winston Cup” off his museum wouldn’t stop ITG. “The battle isn’t over the name,” he told YES! Weekly, “but my assets.”
On July 6, ITG’s attorneys issued a statement saying, “We share Mr. Spencer’s enthusiasm for the heritage of the Winston Cup, which is why we have repeatedly attempted to reach an agreement that would allow him to continue operating his permanent museum. However, as the owner of the Winston trademark, ITG Brands has a responsibility to ensure that any use of this trademark complies with the law and is an appropriate marketing practice.”
Plaintiff attorneys have asked the Business Court to rule that ITG’s control over the Winston traditional cigarette brand also covers the Winston Cup items at the museum, so that ITG can use the collection in marketing initiatives, such as ITG’s “Speakeasy” presentation at North Wilkesboro Speedway. They allege that the defendants are denying their client access to Winston Cup artifacts that ITG claims to own and wants to reproduce for marketing purposes and that the defendants are “advertising themselves in a manner that falsely suggesting an affiliation with ITG’s Winston Brand and Winston Marks.” This, allege plaintiff attorneys, is an abuse of ITG’s intellectual property rights.
For 18 years, the Winston Cup Museum has displayed physical copies and reproductions of Winston Cup promotional images, along with show cars, racing gear, and artifacts such as outsized winner’s checks and signage, as well as photos of such Hall of Fame drivers as Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt Sr, Jeff Gordon, and Darrell Waltrip. Most of these were collected by Spencer during the 33 years that RJR was the title sponsor of the Winston Cup championship.
The lawsuit disputes Spencer’s claim that RJR gifted him absolute title to the Winston Cup artifacts. In response, Spencer’s attorney cited a 2005 agreement in which Reynolds agreed to loan Winston Cup artifacts to the museum.
Then in 2017, alleges the defense response, “RJR’s legal counsel Guy Blynn contacted Spencer and asked the Museum to purchase all items on loan for $300. The Museum agreed to do so, and it paid $300 to RJR by the following check.” A copy of what is purported to be the check is provided with the response.
“RJR accepted and cashed this check. The museum thereby became the permanent and lawful owner of all items that had previously been loaned [to Spencer] by RJR.”
The response denies that RJR “ever expressed any concerns, much less ‘significant concerns,’ about the Museum somehow violating RJR’s personal property and intellectual property rights.” It states “this is RJR’s history; it is not ITG’s” and that “any trademarks covering the Winston Cup as an entertainment event or auto racing event (or anything connected to racing) were intentionally and expressly canceled or otherwise abandoned by RJR.”
It also alleges that any Winston Cup merchandise sold by the museum consists of “old items that were created prior to RJR’s termination of its title sponsorship (and in most cases were items such as the ashtrays/change holders that were included in goody bag giveaways)” and that the defendants “deny that ITG has any right to make copies of items and artifacts.”-
Spencer described himself to YES! Weekly as not just an archivist and guardian of Winston Cup history, but someone who was part of that history for decades.
“I raced in NASCAR with [second generation NASCAR driver] Ed Berrier. We ran 299 races together. I was very involved in all aspects of the sport, both in promoting the brand and in being a competitor within the brand I promoted. And that part of the history, and there’s a lot that’s never been written about, is something ITG will never know from me. And that’s a shame, because they could have done something really good and helped the museum, and we could have had a viable partnership that would have helped preserve that 33-year history. But they didn’t want to do that. They just want to take it and do it their way. They don’t want to work with me, they want to loot me.”
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
