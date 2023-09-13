Stephanie Bowden sat down with the American Heart Association to answer five questions about her heart story and what the Triad Heart Walk means to her.
First of all - Meet Stephanie.
26-years-old. Heart Survivor. Recent Newlywed. Resilient. Glass half-full.
What is your personal history with heart disease?
I was 11-years-old when I was first diagnosed. My grandfather had it, then my mother had it and now me and my sister have it. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a genetic cardiovascular condition where my heart muscle thickens, making it harder for the heart to pump.
I had my first open heart surgery at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Brenner Children’s Hospital at 14. They shaved the heart muscle, and I had a defibrillator implanted. It was scary, but I was well taken care of. I did have restrictions like not being able to be involved in or play any competitive sports. I didn’t let that or anything else hold me back from being active in other ways though.
What happened last year when you had a health scare?
A year ago, I experienced a few “firsts” for me. I had my first experience with AFIB, which is an irregular or racing heart rate. The best way for me to explain it is, it felt like I was running a marathon in place. And the crazy thing is this happened the day of the Heart Walk last year. Adam, my fiancé at the time, was with me when it happened, and he immediately knew something was wrong. We decided to go to the emergency room at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and while walking through the doors, my defibrillator went off for the first time. It was like being hit by a truck. It did exactly what it was supposed to do, it shocked my heart back into rhythm.
How has living with a heart condition affected how you approach everyday life?
It’s still something I’m figuring out now, but I have learned more about myself and have learned things that help me. I’m more in tune with my body. For example, I know I should avoid gaining a lot of weight. In fact, I’ve actually lost 50 pounds just by walking and being more active. I also really watch what I eat, and I don’t eat things with a bunch of sodium in them. It’s been so long since I’ve eaten things with high sodium that when I taste something with a lot of salt in it, I hate the taste now.
Living with this condition there are good and bad days but sometimes it’s on the front burner and sometimes it’s on the back burner. I try my best to keep it on the back burner. I also never let it hold me back. I do whatever I can, whatever my body allows me to do.
Back in January, I married my husband Adam. Initially it’s scary to be in a relationship with someone because you constantly think about if you are a burden and don’t want to just be putting all of your situation onto that person. But I can say, he has been great and he is one of my biggest supporters. We are also planning to go through genetic testing to see if we are comfortable starting a family of our own.
What does the Heart Walk mean to you and who will you be walking for this year?
I remember when we did our first Heart Walk in 2011 when I was just 14 and we walked in honor of my successful open-heart surgery. Last year in 2022, we did the walk in honor for my mother, Kimberly Stevens, who passed away in February 2022. Way before I knew I had hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, we did Jump Rope for Heart through our school in honor of my grandfather, Harden Stevens, who passed when I was 12. The Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge programs are still happening in schools throughout the country.
The American Heart Association means a lot to me as a whole. I appreciate all of the help and support I have received. So as a whole, the Heart Walk means a lot to my family and I. It has and will for a long time!
This year, me and my sister Allie plan to keep the tradition alive and will be walking in honor of my mother Kimberly, and ourselves.
I’ve even created a Triad Heart Walk team which we have called “Big Hearted.” Our team name has many meanings. The first reason was because of our genetic condition and my heart literally being “big.” Our hearts are also big with the love for our family that have been fighting this heart condition all our lives or standing beside us and supporting us in the fight against heart disease. I’m also sharing my personal heart story to help others who may be in a similar fight. I want to help give people hope. Hope for a full life. Hope for the future.
What would you like to say to anyone facing heart disease?
Firstly, I’d say to try and not be afraid. You are not alone. It may seem like it, but you’re not! You should be resilient for yourself. Set realistic goals, stay close to your support system, and don’t be afraid to live your life and to dream. Anything you want to conquer you should. Never say you’re in a box and never say you can’t!
Stephanie and her entire “Big-Hearted” team will be walking in the 2023 Triad Heart Walk on Saturday, October 7 at Triad Park in Kernersville. The activities begin at 10 a.m. and the 1 or 3 mile walk begins at 11 a.m. To learn more or to register to join in the Heart Walk, visit www.TriadHeartWalk.org.
You can also support Stephanie’s Team by visiting http://www2.heart.org/goto/stephaniebowden.
The 2023 Triad Heart Walk is sponsored by Live Fierce. Life is Why Sponsor Novant Health, Live Fierce. Take Action. Be the Beat Sponsor Cone Health, and Healthy for Good Sponsors, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and MedCost.
