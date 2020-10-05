Today, Biden for President launched its North Carolina Progressive Leadership Council, a group of leading progressive voices in the state working to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. From now through Election Day, the council will combine the energy of North Carolina’s progressive movement with the bold Biden-Harris agenda to build back better, expand access to health care, tackle the climate crisis, and advance racial equity, and ensure voters know the three easy and convenient ways to vote.
“Electing Joe Biden means electing the most progressive president in American history, and we are working non-stop to make sure he and Kamala Harris are victorious in North Carolina,” said Biden for President North Carolina Progressive Leadership Council Co-Chair Ray McKinnion. “No other candidate in recent history has worked like Joe Biden to build such a diverse coalition of voters united for change. He has championed bold, progressives policies like building an economy that works for all families and unions, creating a clean energy future, and strengthening our nation’s commitment to racial justice. North Carolinians simply cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump’s status quo, and from now until Election Day, the progressive voices of North Carolina will do all we can to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and usher in the progressive policies needed in North Carolina.”
“If we want to live in an America where your wage is a living wage, we need to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Biden for President North Carolina Progressive Leadership Council Co-Chair Nida Allam said. “Joe Biden is the only candidate with a concrete plan to rebuild an American economy that works for everyone—a plan to Build Back Better. Whether it’s ensuring health care for millions of people, or solving the climate crisis, Joe Biden has a path forward, while Donald Trump’s only objective is to pit Americans against one another while he and his allies advance their own personal interests. Any hope of building an America that works for everyone rests on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris victory.”
Members of the Biden for President North Carolina Progressive Leadership Council:
Ray McKinnion, Progressive Leadership Council Co-Chair (Charlotte)
Nida Allam, 3rd Vice Chair of North Carolina Democratic Party (Durham)
John Autry, North Carolina State Representative (Charlotte)
Aisha Dew, Program Director at Higher Heights for America (Charlotte)
Larry Dodson, Buncombe County Progressives President (Weaverville)
Adrian Domenech Mercado, 2020 DNC Convention Bernie Sanders Delegate (Surf City)
Roxanne Griffin, Rockingham County Democratic Party Chair (Madison)
Ryan Jenkins, Durham County Pressive Caucus President (Chapel Hill)
Diane Lemieux, Pamlico County Pressive Caucus President (Minnesott Beach)
Jenny Marshall, Public School Teacher and DNC Member (Winston-Salem)
Kathy McCullough-Testa, Dare County Progressive Caucus President (Southern Shores)
Italo Medelius, 2020 DNC Convention Delegate (Durham)
Cliff Moone, Former DNC Member (Hickory)
Lee Nackman, North Carolina Democratic Party Caucus President (Chapel Hill)
Cutler Renard, 2020 DNC Convention Delegate (Davidson)
Kriss Rixon, 2020 DNC Convention Delegate (Apex)
Sammy Slade, Member of the Carrboro City Council (Carrboro)
Latarndra Strong, Former North Carolina Co-Chair of Bernie Sanders 2020 (Hillsborough)
Katie Tomberlin, Chair of the Carteret County Democratic Party (Beaufort)
John Verdejo, DNC Member (Raleigh)
Randy Voller, Former North Carolina Democratic Party Chair and former Mayor of Pittsboro, NC (Pittsboro)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.