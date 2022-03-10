Beware of Phone and Internet Scams
Wednesday, March 9, 2022 – Winston-Salem Police Department detectives are receiving numerous reports of phone and internet scams in which the people claim to be representatives of various companies and banks, including but not limited to: Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Duke Energy, eBay and Craigslist. Depending on the company that is being falsely represented, an existing rental property may be posted for rent or sale, but that property is not owned by the person posting the property on the site.
The poster will only communicate with victims through phone or text to get payment. In other scams, there may be a phone call or email received stating that there is a missed payment, locked account, or virus on their computer. The caller will then state that an electronic payment is needed via Bitcoin or gift card and give further instructions to the victim about how to complete the transfer. In some cases, the caller will request remote access to the victim’s computer and subsequently hack their bank account.
If you receive such a call, THIS IS A SCAM. DO NOT comply with the directions provided by the caller. Respond directly to the business or nearest associated location for that business to verify legitimacy.
The Criminal Investigations Division recommends you take the following action:
Capture as much information as possible to include:
1. The caller’s name (or alleged name).
2. The number they called from and/or email address.
3. Contact law enforcement authorities and file a police report.
Citizens targeted by this scam or having information about persons responsible for committing these acts, should immediately contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or they may call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.
