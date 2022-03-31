Bethany Medical North Carolina Rowing Championships Return to High Point
The 2022 regatta will feature 800 rowers, making it the largest rowing event in state history
HIGH POINT, NC (March 29, 2022) — The Bethany Medical North Carolina Rowing Championships, presented by The Lenny Peters Foundation, are returning to High Point on April 9. The 2022 competition will feature a record number of rowers, and with Covid-19 restrictions being lifted, race organizers are expecting close to a fifty percent boost in participation from the previous year. Hosted by Triad United Rowing Association, this event will take place on Oak Hollow Lake at Festival Park in High Point.
"Last year we capped the championships to 150 boats to ensure everyone was well spaced out in the park," says race director Gene Kininmonth. "We've raised the cap to 250 boat entries for this year and we have received overwhelming interest from rowing clubs around the region."
The rowing regatta is an all-day series of boat races for youth, collegiate, and masters teams from North Carolina and surrounding states.
Regatta officials are preparing for over 800 rowers from six states, bringing with them thousands of supporters to High Point resulting in an estimated economic impact of close to $300,000, according to Visit High Point.
“This level of participation will make this year’s event the largest rowing event ever held in North Carolina,” says Kininmonth. "Rowers will be traveling to the Triad from Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania. It will be tough to find a hotel that isn't full of rowers in High Point that weekend."
Entry to the event is free for spectators, and there will be a $10 parking fee to be collected at the park entrance. There will also be food trucks on-site throughout the day. For additional information, visit the Triad United Rowing website.
###
About Visit High Point:
Visit High Point is the official destination management and marketing organization that positions High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy, and locals will want to promote. Our vision is to leverage High Point’s reputation as the Home Furnishings Capital of the WorldTM and the home of a world-class University to further the evolution of High Point as a unique destination. While the focus is to increase economic impact by providing first-class service to our visitors and meeting planners, Visit High Point also works to develop our city as a year-round destination that is competitive in the marketplace, generating more brand ambassadors and fans. We want each visitor to make yourself at home in High Point, NC. Established by state legislation in 1984, Visit High Point, a non-profit 501 c 6 organization is funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local hotels. No taxpayer funds – city, county, or state – are used to fund Visit High Point. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.visithighpoint.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.