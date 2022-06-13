Bee Safe Racing/Riley Motorsports Ferrari 488 GTE Pro Team Scores Top-Five Finish at the 24 Hours of Le Mans
- Roy Carroll's and Bee Safe Racing's Debut in 90th Running of World's Premier 24 Hour Race Secures Fifth-Place Result in Ultra-Competitive GTE-Pro Class
- Co-Drivers Sam Bird, Felipe Fraga and Shane van Gisbergen Deliver Mistake-Free Performance in No. 74 Bee Safe Racing/Riley Motorsports Ferrari 488 GTE Pro Evo
Le Mans, FRANCE (June 13, 2022) – The No. 74 Bee Safe Racing/Riley Motorsports Ferrari 488 GTE Pro Evo team, and co-drivers Felipe Fraga, Sam Bird and Shane van Gisbergen, put together flawless performances in the pits and on the track this weekend to score a top-five finish in the GTE-Pro class in the 90th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The strong result came in the debut Le Mans appearance of American entrepreneur Roy Carroll and his wife Vanessa who campaigned the Ferrari in a partnership with championship-winning sports car racing team Riley Motorsports and team owner Bill Riley.
With the World-class driver lineup of Le Mans veteran Bird (Great Britain), Rolex 24 At Daytona winner Fraga (Brazil) and V8 Supercar champion and sports car endurance race winner van Gisbergen (New Zealand), Bee Safe Racing was entered in the top-tier GTE-Pro class. Their competition consisted of three powerhouse factory racing teams, each fielding a pair of entries.
Fraga was at the wheel of the No. 74 for Saturday's race start and was followed in the driver rotation by Bird and van Gisbergen. The team and drivers never put a wheel wrong throughout the race but realized by nightfall on Saturday that their car was lacking some pace compared to the competition.
"We had a great performance on the track and in pit road," Carroll said. "The team did excellent, the drivers did excellent, but we just didn't have a fast car this year. That is the only thing that held us back from being really competitive. We just didn't have the horsepower. It was just kind of the luck of the draw this year that the Ferraris were somewhat limited in power, but it is what it is. That's racing."
Despite the gap in pace, the Bee Safe No. 74 team stayed in touch with the leaders throughout the race, and even moved up to fourth place in GTE-Pro just past sunrise on Sunday. Fraga also turned a race lap Sunday morning which at that stage of the race was faster than both of the factory-supported Ferraris just ahead.
The BeeSafe/Riley Motorsports team looked at that time like they might have something for the final fight to the finish, but the pace in the closing hours by the top factory entries was too much to contend with. In the team's 26th and final pit stop of the race, Fraga returned to the cockpit of the No. 74 and took the checkered flag in fifth a little over an hour later.
"It was an awesome experience," Carroll said. "I absolutely would have not chosen the Pro class if it wasn't for Bill Riley and Riley Motorsports. He told me the other day that he has spent about a year-and-a-half of his total life right here at Le Mans as he has been coming here since he was a little kid of a young age. It would be absolutely foolish for somebody to come here without that kind of experience behind them. We thought we could be competitive and finish the race. It is a tough race just to finish, and to finish in fifth against some multi-billion dollar companies that put $100s of millions of dollars into these programs, I feel very pleased with the way our team did."
Bird was Bee Safe Racing's most experienced 24 Hours of Le Mans driver, making his ninth start in the race. Seven of his previous eight starts came in GTE Ferraris, including his last six-consecutive races at Circuit de la Sarthe that were all in the GTE-Pro division Ferrari 488s.
"Firstly, I want to thank Roy Carroll and Bill Riley for putting this collaboration together," Bird said. "This was a concept born from their ideas, and it is very brave to take on manufacturers as a privateer. It is very, very difficult to do that, and I think everybody on the team did themselves proud. We finished fifth, and while that's not really the result we wanted, the car ran like clockwork. There were no issues with the car, and we drivers didn't throw the car off, no miscues, no lockups. The pit stops were flawless, the mechanics were brilliant and the engineering crew was superb. Everybody within the team worked extremely hard to ensure that everything ran extremely well. I am extremely proud of absolutely every single team member of Bee Safe Racing and Riley Motorsports."
Van Gisbergen quickly took to Circuit de la Sarthe in his Le Mans debut while Fraga added this weekend's top-five result to a second-place GTE-Am finish in 2021 to continue a good run of Le Mans race results in recent years.
A subsidiary of The Carroll Companies, Bee Safe Storage is a premier self-storage leader in the U.S. Carroll also competes with Bee Safe backing in his Riley-run IMSA Ferrari Challenge program, a series in which he has competed for four years. Both The Carroll Companies and Bee Safe are based in Greensboro, North Carolina while Riley Motorsports is headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina.
Noteworthy
- From the beginning of the Le Mans program, Carroll was clear he wanted to race for the honor of his native Greensboro, but he also felt some national pride at Le Mans competing as an American on one of the biggest stages in all of international motorsports. "I am born and bred in Greensboro, our community has really embraced this, and there was watch parties throughout the city," Carroll said. "Everyone was excited, a lot of people watching at home, but not just Greensboro, but all of North Carolina and just back in the United States in general. This is a tremendous race, a lot of history as we all know and very significant. I feel very pleased with how we did, I wish we had a faster car, but our team, every crew member at Riley Motorsports and all of the drivers, everyone did an excellent, excellent job. Bill even told me that of all the Le Mans races he has been to, this one had the fewest mishaps of any of them."
About Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar: Bee Safe Storage, a subsidiary of The Carroll Companies, is a premier self-storage facility leader with over 40 locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Florida and Montana. Bee Safe was named to the Inside Self Storage Top 100 Operators in 2020 and 2021. For more information about Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar, please visit www.beesafe.com or follow the company on Facebook and Linkedin.
About The Carroll Companies: Founded and headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, more than 30 years ago, The Carroll Companies has since grown strategically and diversified into a real estate conglomerate specializing in land development, construction, ownership, hospitality, management, and publication with a total estimated valuation of over $5.2 billion. The Carroll Companies was founded by Roy Carroll, II in 1983 with a commitment to surpassing industry expectations by providing innovative, cost-effective developments and services. For more information, please visit www.thecarrollcompanies.com and follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.
