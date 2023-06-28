The Greensboro Kaos women’s basketball team is almost four years old, but won’t have its first home game until they play the Gastonia Greyhounds on July 22 at Bennett College. The team’s founder, owner, and head coach Shatrina Smalls is very excited, as are players Jolene Tamboue and Jessica Estep.
“This will be the first year we play in Greensboro,” said Smalls. “I got the LLC and started try-outs in late 2019, then COVID hit and shut everything down.”
This doesn’t mean Smalls and her players stayed at home to wait out the pandemic.
“Because we were already establishing ourselves, we were able to do things like a toy and coat drive and help over a hundred families. We did a t-shirt campaign for the Interactive Resource Center and we donated money because our unhoused population was hit pretty hard by the pandemic. These were just some ways we gave back to the community that would one day be supporting us.”
Their home court was originally going to be at Western Guilford High School, but when things began opening back up, the school did not allow outside participation. “So Deep River Recreation Center in High Point let us play our first season there.” Smalls had also been coaching at Bethany Community School in Summerfield, and that’s where Kaos played their home games last year. “But this year, we have a partnership with Bennett College and are finally in the City of Greensboro, which I know everyone and myself are very happy about.”
“The Greensboro Kaos is a woman-minority-owned semi-pro basketball team here in Greensboro,” said the team’s general manager, Shaniqua Hunter, at the Greensboro City Council June 6 meeting. “Many of you might not know we have one.”
Indeed, most council members admitted to being unaware of the team. The one exception was District 5’s Tammi Thurm, whom Hunter thanked for her support. So did Smalls when interviewed for this article.
“We connected with Tammi early in our inception, because we were going to play at Western and it was in her district. She was one of the first people we reached out to, but even when the season fell apart, and we had to play in High Point, she traveled there for our games, and bought merchandise and a season pass, even though we told her she could see us for free.”
Thurm called that season ticket money well spent.
“They are incredible role models for the young girls out there who are just finding their legs and their feet under themselves, and they are so fast on the court and a lot of fun!” Thurm encouraged fellow council members to attend the July 22nd game at 4 p.m. at Bennett College. “We will see you there,” said District 1’s Sharon Hightower and District 2’s Goldie Wells.
Asked what inspired her to found the team, Smalls said “it all came together over the love of basketball.” She played the sport as a student at Manchester Township High School in New Jersey, and then at Wilmington University.
“We played one season, but I got injured in my freshman year. Not too long after that, I got into coaching, which sparked a new passion for me. Sometimes, as a player, you don’t see yourself past anything but playing, but then you get forced to explore different avenues that bring new direction and love.”
After college, she went back to New Jersey and coached at her former high school. “When I moved to North Carolina in 2013, I didn’t really have any connections down here. But I started meeting people, making friends and began coaching at rec centers and things of that nature. When I met a young lady who played serious ball and was looking for a place to do it, I figured why not get a team started and give her and young ladies like her some teammates to do it with? This let me feed my passion for coaching, grow the sport of women’s basketball and encourage the generations coming up.”
When asked the definition of “semi-professional” basketball, Smalls compared Kaos to the NBA’s G League.
“You just get paid a heck of a lot less, or nothing at all. A lot of semi-professional basketball players do it because they love it. It’s the people who have the ability to play in the big leagues, but maybe life got in the way, or they got a little older, got married, had kids, but they can still compete at a very high level. That’s how I would describe it — I still have the skills, I still have the passion, but I might not have as much time to dedicate to it as I used to. The ladies on my team definitely do it because they love it, because Lord knows, my city salary cannot pay for them to be doing it for the money. They do it because they love it but at a very high level.”
Two of her key players have done so professionally, both in the US and overseas.
Power forward Jolene Tamboue was born in Cameroon and earned a Bachelor of Science at the University of Akron, where she was a two-time first-team all-conference performer and freshman of the year, and was named to the Academic All-Mid-American Conference team for women’s basketball in the 2009-2010 season. She led the Akron team with seven double-doubles and finished fifth in the league with an average of 7.7 rebounds per game.
“In 2016, I went to play for my native country Cameroon. We qualified for the Pre-Olympics, so I went out to Italy for training camp, and then we were playing in France. The Cameroonian community supports all sports. If you’re from Cameroon, they’re going to support you. It was an interesting experience and I’m glad I was able to take the time away and have it.”
Before her adult return to Cameroon, Tamboue played for the Georgia Soul Women’s Basketball Association, a non-profit and pro team out of Augusta.
“When I moved to North Carolina towards the end of 2018, one of my old Georgia Soul teammates introduced me to Shatrina. I was hurt for a couple of years and wanted to get back into it. That’s how I joined the team, and I’ve been there ever since.”
Jessica Estep came to Kaos after she changed careers from being a coach at NC A&T in 2014-15 to becoming a math teacher with Guilford County Schools.
“I met another teacher that was part of the rec league that’s out of Barber Park. That’s where I met Amber Cook, who is one of our Kaos players. She nagged at me for two years to try out, and I finally did.”
“We finally wore her down and she came,” said Smalls, laughing.
Before coaching at A&T, Estep played with the Horsens Pirates in Denmark for a few years.
“After college, I coached for a team in San Antonio at University of Incarnate Word. They were a D2 school at the time, but now they’re D1. I realized about halfway through the season that I couldn’t really take the coaching side yet, as I was not done playing. So, I went to a camp in Germany and got picked up by my team in Denmark and it was amazing. It was a great experience, but so is this.”
“It really is,” said Tamboue, who called her teammates the best thing about playing with Kaos.
“I’ve been able to bond and get close with a lot of the girls, especially our core girls we’ve had on the team for a while, so sharing that experience and hanging out, having fun at practice and just being able to continue to do what we love as sisters.”
“That’s also what it’s like you for you, Jess, isn’t it?” said Smalls with a grin. “Just say it. Every day, coming to practice with me is a joy.”
The three women all laughed heartily.
“I love it when we’re able to able to get together and hang out as teammates,” said Estep.
When asked what she was particularly looking forward to this year, Tamboue said “playing new teams!”
“The conference changed a lot this year, so we’re playing ladies we haven’t played before. We’ll be playing against two Charlotte teams, the Raleigh team and the Atlanta Angels, whereas before, we were going up North to the Maryland and DC area.”
“We’re closer to home,” said Estep, “so I feel like our people will be able to come see us. So that’s exciting. We have teammates from Charlotte and Raleigh, so it will be good to be playing at home for everybody.”
Greensboro Kaos has eight games scheduled for the coming season.
“Then, we are really hoping to make a great play for the playoffs,” said Smalls, “in which I have a feeling we’re going to do pretty well. So, we have the possibility to do 12 games, and that includes the championship.”
Smalls said she’s always looking for new sponsors, as well as fans who will get the word out about how skilled these women are.
“That’s why I’m such a huge advocate to push the game of women’s basketball, or any women’s sport forward, just so you can see how great it is. Why not let people know there’s something here in Greensboro and the Triad that they can come to?”
“I know what it’s like to walk into some of the businesses and ask if they want to partner with us or sponsor us,” said Smalls. “I feel like, a lot of the times, people do not see the value in what we bring, so they’re hesitant to support us as partners and things of that nature. We have a pretty good fanbase. People who come see us, stay with us. But it’s about getting the businesses to support us as well, wanting to be partners with us.”
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
