Beasley, Budd to Appear on “Triad Today”
(Kernersville, NC) Three-term Congressman Ted Budd and former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley will appear on “Triad Today” this weekend. The special Voter Education edition will air Saturday, October 29 at 7:30am on abc45, and Sunday, October 30 at 11am on MY48.
Beasley, a Democrat, and Budd, a Republican, are vying to replace the retiring Richard Burr who was first elected to the United States Senate in 2004. According to the latest polls, Budd and Beasley are locked in a neck and neck battle that could decide the balance of power in Washington.
The candidates will be interviewed by award-winning journalist Jim Longworth, who has produced and hosted “Triad Today” since it went on the air 19 years ago.
