In its storied history, Bowman Gray Stadium has seen its share of legendary events. The very first football game ever played there was in 1938, the year after its construction, in which what was then Wake Forest College played Duke University. A decade later, its first NASCAR-sanctioned race took place there. Richard Petty would win his 100th race there, and in 2015 Bowman Gray Stadium hosted its 1,000th NASCAR-sanctioned race. It has been dubbed “NASCAR’s longest-running weekly race track” and is unquestionably one of the foremost venues for stock-car racing. Simply put, it’s a legendary landmark.
Yet of the many memorable events Bowman Gray has hosted in its almost 90-year history, it has never included the National Pastime — baseball. Until now.
The Fourth of July weekend will see more than fireworks on display, as the Q104.1 Baseball at Bowman Gray Series will showcase the Carolina Disco Turkeys as they open a three-game set at Bowman Gray Stadium (1250 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem), beginning Sunday at 4 p.m. as they battle the Uwharrie Wampus Cats. Attendees may bring their dogs to the park with a donation to Forsyth Humane Society, followed by a 6:30 p.m. game Monday against the Cats, and culminating in a 6:30 p.m. game against the Winston-Salem Moravians on Tuesday, July 4th.
Tickets for each game are $10. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Box Office or at the gate on game day. Advance tickets can also be purchased here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/search?q=disco%2Bturkeys.
The memorably monikered Disco Turkeys, the popular collegiate wood-bat team based in Winston-Salem, features players from Wake Forest University, the University of North Carolina (UNC), North Carolina A&T State University, High Point University, Hofstra, and other schools from the region playing during the summer. Every game features live music prior to the first pitch — and not just disco music — as well as the family-friendly antics of the team mascot, “Boogie.” Refreshments will be available for purchase, including traditional ballpark fare (hot dogs, popcorn, etc.), cold drinks, and cold beer.
“It’s outside the box to play baseball in a NASCAR/football-type facility,” admitted Greg Sullivan, team president and co-owner, “but I started thinking about whether it could work. There was a lot of research involved in terms of feasibility, safety, etc. We also intend for these to be real baseball games and high-level ones with really good players. When the Brooklyn Dodgers moved to L.A. in the late ‘50s they didn’t have a true Major League Baseball-size baseball stadium in town and spent their first few years at the L.A. Coliseum, which is a very similar layout to Bowman Gray and has also hosted races in recent years in addition to football — so there was an MLB precedent.”
The necessary adjustments to accommodate a professional-level baseball game “should make the games interesting,” said Sullivan. “There should be a lot of home runs with right field being a little over 200 feet from home plate. Center field and left field will be professional distances, but I think the cool part is these are very, very good college-level baseball players playing in this quirky setup.”
Last year, Bowman Gray Stadium completed its most recent renovations, which took almost three years at a cost of roughly $9 million, which included new restrooms, a complete resurfacing of the track, and a new name for the football field: “Rams Field at Bowman Gray.”
The Carolina Disco Turkeys are in their third season and have quickly amassed a fervent following among baseball buffs. The three games at Bowman Gray Stadium will, Sullivan believes, attract even more fans.
“The other thing I think is special is we’re hoping these games allow us to reach new fans,” Sullivan explained. “A lot of people in our area have generations of family members who’ve been going out to Bowman Gray for years and we want to engage some of those fans to check us out. We think even if baseball isn’t their number-one sport, they’ll have a lot of fun watching us there.”
The official website for the Carolina Disco Turkeys is https://www.discoturkeys.com/.
