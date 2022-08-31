Barrels of Laughs: NC Comedy Festival returns to the Triad

The North Carolina Comedy Festival is bringing guaranteed laughter to the Triad.
The fourth annual event will feature more than 50 shows from September 2 to September 11 by roughly 300 comedians from all around the United States and Canada.
Jennie Stencel, executive producer of the festival, said that residents could expect to have their choice of several comedians each night of the festival.
“Everyone’s excited. It’s a really cool networking event for all the local performers as well as the people that come in,” Stencel said. “A lot of the shows tend to sell out. Everybody is buying the t-shirts and is ready to laugh for ten days. I think everybody is ready to have some fun.”
Partnering with local businesses, shows can be found all across the Triad. The Idiot Box, located at 503 N. Green St. in Greensboro, is considered the home base of the festival, followed by Next Door Beer Bar and Bottle shop, located next door. Additional venues include The Brewer’s Kettle — High Point, The Crown Theatre, The Comic Dimension, and The Green Bean. Attendees can expect all types of comedic experiences from the festival including improv, sketch, and stand-up.
“This highlights comedians that The Idiot Box books as well as people who submitted from North Carolina. We have people from all over North America and Canada. We are doing this to help grow our local comedy scene. We even have some free shows in a couple of spots,” she said.
While this should be the fifth annual event, the pandemic thwarted the festival plans. Stencel feels that people are going to enjoy seeing live performances again.
“Everybody is like ‘what can I find that’s new in my town?’ I think they are looking for fun, new, cool things that maybe existed before but they didn’t know about them,” she explained. “I think people are really looking to be out amongst people again and have a little fun. So hopefully we have a successful festival.”
Stencel, who typically organizes the festival herself, said she doesn’t know of another festival that takes on the number of comedians that she does.
“I don’t know of another festival that takes on 300 comedians. Usually, they take 20 or 40. Usually, there’s a board of people,” she said. “In general, I plan it from start to finish on my own, and then I have some staff that helps with videography, double checking this and double checking that. But for the most part, I plan it for eight months and then we go for it.”
The festival also offers comedians a chance to perfect their craft with workshops geared toward making them better performers. Those workshops are already sold out for the 2022 festival.
“We run workshops that teach various skills for performance like improv, how to work better with a theme/partner, or using characters more effectively to make the show funnier. We also run stand-up workshops where we teach you how to come up with a standup comedy skit by the end of the workshop.”
Stencel said that the workshop serves as a way to find those nuances that work for comedians.
“You couldn’t perform at an open mic once a month and be good at this, but some people think you can. That would be like picking up a guitar once a month and thinking that you were going to be this great guitar player by the end of 12 months when you’ve only played 24 minutes,” she said. “It’s definitely something that you have to work on if you want to get good at it. You might be a naturally funny person but being good at stand-up is more than just being a funny person.”
Local comedian Eric Brown said that he is excited to not only be performing this year but also hopes to take in as many shows as possible.
“It is an opportunity to not only perform in front of entertainment brass but comedians from all over the United States, and possibly even the world, as well as some of North Carolina’s funniest comedians,” he said.
You can be sure to find him at one show, enjoying the laughs.
“Out of the 300 participants, I hope I get to see Oscar P.,” he said.
According to Stencel, anyone who comes out is going to have a great time while supporting live comedy.
“There’s something for everyone. There are comedians from all over the country, from every walk of life. You’re going to find somebody that you think is hilarious.
For more information, schedules or tickets, visit www.nccomedyfestival.com.
