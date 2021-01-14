Generous Community Gives $140,163.53 Toward Restoring Lives
Greensboro, N.C. – The Barnabas Network, the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank, is excited to announce its annual campaign drive raised a total of $140,163.53! Barnabas had announced in early fall it hoped to raise $125,000 by year’s end, but the overwhelming generosity of donors and a flurry of year-end gifts surpassed the organization’s goal and brought the total of individual donations for the year to $182,883.89.
“We are grateful to everyone who has given to support our mission to recycle furniture and restore lives,” said Barnabas Executive Director Derrick Sides. “Our work is just beginning, and we are thankful for everyone who made it possible for us to be here to provide a helping hand-up to our friends and neighbors in need.”
The Barnabas Network is headquartered at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks, and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. Last year, Barnabas gave out more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including 1,067 beds, 443 of which went to school-age children. To schedule a furniture donation pickup or to get involved call 336-370-4002.
Visit Barnabas on the web at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org and find it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.