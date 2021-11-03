Bank Robbery Suspect Photos
GREENSBORO, NC (November 2, 2021) – On Nov. 2, 2021, at approximately 2:06 p.m., the suspect in shown in surveillance photos robbed the M&F Bank located at 100 South Murrow Blvd, Greensboro, North Carolina.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank traveling on foot toward downtown Greensboro. Witnesses described the suspect as a black male in his 40’s. The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 336-373-2255 or Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
