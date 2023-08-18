Paid Summer Internships Connect Triad Area Teens to Career Building Opportunities
Two Triad-area high school students were selected as Bank of America 2023 Student Leaders® (#BofAStudentLeaders), an eight-week paid summer internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities. As part of the program, the students developed leadership and practical, hands-on workforce skills while working with local with local nonprofits Guilford Education Alliance and the YWCA of Winston-Salem, all while earning $17 per hour.
With changing economic environments and a shifting job market, young people need access to hands-on workforce experience and career skills-building opportunities. The private sector has a role to play to help better position and support young adults be successful in today’s workforce.
“The program benefits both our local nonprofit partners through extra resources with fresh perspectives and ideas; and the students who gain valuable work experience and insight into the nonprofit sector and the value they add to a community,” said Greg Cox, president, Bank of America Triad. “We are committed to strengthening the vitality of the Triad region and its talent pipeline, and the Student Leaders program is just one example of that.”
The class of 2023 Triad Bank of America Student Leaders are:
- Haile Espín is a rising senior at The Early College at Guilford and served as a summer intern with Guilford Education Alliance. She is a first-generation daughter of Mexican immigrants, and her passions include writing, volunteering in her community, expanding educational opportunities for low-income minorities, and advocating for immigration rights. Haile serves as a membership coordinator for Hispanos Unidos de Guilford and as a Family Market Translator for BackPack Beginnings. She plans to concentrate in business administration and political science in the future and enjoys watching soccer, baking, and spending time with her younger brothers.
- Lawrence Newman is a rising senior at Mount Tabor High School in Winston Salem. He served as a summer intern with the YWCA of Winston-Salem where he supported the YWCA’s Best Choice Learning Center. Lawrence is passionate about ensuring access to educational opportunities for people his age and future generations. In high school, Lawrence has been named senior captain of the varsity soccer team and volunteers with Best Buddies.
The Student Leaders recently traveled to Washington D.C. for a week-long, all expenses paid, national leadership summit focused on the power of cross-sector collaboration and community advocacy. At the first in-person Summit since 2019, Student Leaders from across the nation discussed the importance of civic engagement and met with members of Congress.
Started in 2004, the Student Leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually. The Triad-based Student Leaders are participating in programming that includes a collaborative, mentor-focused project with Guilford Education Alliance and the YWCA of Winston-Salem.
