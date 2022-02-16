Award-winning grandmother offers hope for fellow felons

“People need empathy,” said the award-winning Greensboro grandmother and felon who helps others transition to safe, self-sufficient, and productive lives.
Almond Connection founder Sheena Beasley gave her blessings to call her a “felon,” but requested YES! Weekly not use “former” in that descriptor. “Unfortunately, once one, always one.”
She makes no excuses for the mistakes of her youth, when she temporarily neglected the teachings of the Church she grew up in and to which she remains devoted.
“I was a single parent and hadn’t been a good steward of my money. When someone asked if I wanted to make more on the side, I said sure. But it was fraud, and I knew I was guilty. I ended up with a five-year suspended sentence with probation.”
On January 14, the Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest outreach to current and former prisoners and their families, awarded Beasley the 2021 Charles Colson Advocate of Hope Award for her work as a Justice Ambassador. The award is named after the fellowship’s founder, the first member of the Nixon administration incarcerated on Watergate-related charges.
“I’m not making excuses for anyone, wrong is wrong,” said Beasley, who was born in Greensboro. “I moved away a couple of times, but I came back really because I wanted to be close to my mom. She is 89 and will be 90 in May. I was raised in a Christian home, so I knew right from wrong. But I just made a couple of bad decisions.”
She graduated from Ben L. Smith High in 1971 and has an Associates Degree in Business Administration and has completed courses for her Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice. She is very proud of her son, who just turned 50.
“He was one of the reasons that I thought I needed to make some of those bad decisions. Now, I don’t want people to think I committed a crime just to get a better life for my son! It was more out of selfishness and poor judgment. I wanted to support him in every way that I could, but in hindsight, those choices I made were not good for him or me.”
Beasley’s 1985 fraud conviction did not stop her from doing data entry for 25 years in the trucking industry. “But when the economy started to change in 2007 and my trucking company had to close their doors, as they were a furniture carrier, and those were among the hardest hit.”
And that’s when she experienced the stigma of her criminal background. “Up until then, I really had a great support system and didn’t have an issue with finding employment, due to the people I knew.”
Beasley applied for a very good job with a multinational company and thought she cleared the hurdles.
“You have to go through four or five interviews. In the first interview, they encouraged everybody in that room to make sure that they were truthful about their information, especially if you had a criminal background. I’ve always been truthful about it, so I told them.” She was interviewed three more times, and her supervisor told her she had the job and gave her a start date.
“Week or so later, I received a large envelope from the home office via DHL Express. It said they regretted to inform me that they were rescinding the supervisor’s offer of employment, based upon my background check. I actually called them because I was so devastated. My prior position, I’d been making $52,000 a year, and the first job I had after I was laid off was $6.75 an hour.”
She called the corporate office, the woman who answered said, “Ms. Beasley, I’m sorry, but we don’t hire felons.”
“I cried, but of course, she wouldn’t change her mind. I did eventually find a company that hired those with a criminal background, but that starting salary was $10 an hour. I worked nine years for them, and finally retired in 2017.”
Even after being hired, there were problems finding somewhere to live.
“You sit there in front of them and they say they don’t see any issues, but once they do that background check. Although I didn’t do any jail or prison time, I still experienced that stigma. So, I thought to myself, if I was experiencing this, just think about what those who’ve done time are going through.”
Beasley knows that not everyone is a good person.
“Grew up thinking that, but now I know not everyone is. But I still believe that, most cases, those with criminal backgrounds deserve a chance to become self-sufficient and productive again. I wanted to reach out to those in prison, those coming home, and those on probation, and connect them with the support system they need. It’s just unreal, the many obstacles they face when returning to our communities.”
Jobs are scarce, and when found, “they give you one that won’t allow you to survive. Nobody wants to give you a place to stay. That’s why we have so many homeless people.”
And that’s why Beasley founded the Almond Connection.
“The vision was given to me by the Holy Spirit. That seed was planted in 1985 and flowered in 2016.”
She said two of the most important services the Almond Connection provides are helping former inmates find jobs and housing.
“Affordable housing is so crucial and so lacking in Greensboro and Guilford County, and a hundred times more difficult if you have a record. We’re pleading with developers, a real estate agency, realtors, what have you. Even private citizens. We’ve got to do something as a city and community. I think that comes down to everyone that’s a citizen of Guilford County needs to know who our representatives are, what they stand for, what they will do, and whether they will keep their word about doing better for their citizens. We must hold them to that.”
The Prison Fellowship is a leading advocate for criminal justice reform, and Beasley shared that commitment.
“They are working to assist the same population that I am, and are able to communicate with legislators on the state and national level. They took me and my advocacy specialists through training on how to talk to legislators. Educate yourself on the issue, don’t expect a yeah or nay when you talk to them because they’re not going to commit to anything, etc. The only way things will be corrected is if some the laws are changed so that everyone can be treated with dignity and given a chance to make better lives for them, their families, and the community.”
That’s why she advocates for H.R.1693, the EQUAL Act of 2021.
“We’ve got to change the huge disparity between sentencing for cocaine and crack. There are so many people in prison that got long sentences because of legislation, as far back as Joe Biden was a senator, and back to Reagan’s War on Drugs. I read the other day about a young lady who was released from prison after a twenty-year sentence. She was neither using nor selling drugs, but because her boyfriend had brought the drugs into her home, she got twenty years in prison. And don’t forget former president Trump’s ‘lock ‘em all up!’ That makes no sense."
