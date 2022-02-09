Award-winning author Margaret Atwood speaks at UNCG event

When I heard that Margaret Atwood was appearing at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro on Sunday, February 6, as part of its University Concert and Lecture Series, I was pumped! As a writer, seeing this important and influential author in person has been on my bucket list for decades! The Handmaid’s Tale and Testament are two of my favorite books of all time! Viewing Atwood on UNCG’s Auditorium stage via Zoom projection as part of the University’s year-long She Can/We Can collaboration quenched my thirst.
As I made my way to my seat, I recalled that faculty and students from the College of Visual and Performing Arts Program would kick off the event by presenting seven live dance, music, and theatre performance pieces. I wondered how Atwood’s poetry and prose would inform these works.
I need not have worried. Performers kept the tension taut, remaining true to Atwood’s equity and equality themes. After a brief intermission, it was time for a moderated conversation with the headliner.
My heart was aflutter, I kid you not. Would this literary icon personify the call to action of her novels or the sweet hope of her poetry? Suddenly, there she was, Margaret Atwood. The author of 18 novels, 11 books of non-fiction, eight children's books. And on and on.
Although she attempted to write romance early on, the author says she couldn’t master the vocabulary. “In those days, you could not be explicit about what was going on on the sofa. You had to use ‘dot, dot, dot.’ I was not good enough...I couldn’t do dots.”
In college, Atwood performed in student theatre productions. She also worked on student magazines. “I used to make up ‘pretend people’ because we didn’t have enough literary writers to fill the magazine.”
Atwood says the number of students interested in literary writing in Toronto, Canada in 1959 was very small. She began working in film and television scriptwriting in the early 1970s, a precursor to her books being adapted for TV. “A novel adapted may shock (the author) because that wasn’t the way your person looked like to you.” She says she and her show runner “had a few moments.” She told him “You can hate Aunt Lydia, just don’t off her.”
Atwood cautioned her television scriptwriters that “everything must have a real-life premise. No just making stuff up.” Some killjoy on social media complained to her: “Who makes up all this weird shit?” Atwood replied, “I’m not making it up. There’s other people doing it.”
In 2016, Atwood was one of several writers who was approached to do a celebration on the anniversary of Shakespeare. The only mandate was to change any Shakespeare play into a modern drama.
Atwood chose to update the Tempest. She says she chose that particular play because “it was the closest thing to watching Shakespeare tell us what he did, an older person pulling the strings of the other characters.”
One challenge was rewriting Miranda, who was stranded on an island. “(Today) we’ve got area surveillance, drones, trackers. It would be very hard to be somewhere nobody could find you. Also, what kind of weird modern-day person would lock his daughter in an apartment and not let her see any other men? That would be really creepy.”
To meet the location challenge, Atwood decided to begin at the end of the play and go back through all of the imagery. Prospero’s final speech is about being imprisoned. His last words were “Set Me Free.” Thus, Atwood ultimately chose a prison setting for her novel Hag-Seed.
Location is often a challenge. Toronto is known for being quite clean. Atwood’s production people were shooting and needed the locale to look like New York. “They put garbage on the streets, then took their lunch break. When they came back, the Toronto Works had cleaned up the street.”
How does Atwood see herself in comparison to other Science Fiction writers?
She speaks of Jules Verne writing 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea in which he included technology that he thought would be invented in the 1900s. “He had a submarine (in his book) at a time when there were no submarines, but he knew people were thinking of them. He had around the world air travel; it was in a balloon, but still, he was thinking about it. He was doing ‘extrapolation.’ What he thought the future was reasonably going to be like.”
Twenty years after Verne’s book came out, HG Wells wrote The Time Machine and The War of the Worlds in which Martians arrive. Atwood says these kinds of concepts “weren’t going to happen anytime soon. This other kind of sci-fi works on ‘wild imagination.’ I read them both. I also read books with dragons," said Atwood leaning into the screen to continue. "There aren’t any real dragons, but it’s good to be a connoisseur of them.”
After the audience enjoys a collective laugh at the dragons’ expense, Atwood shares that she can’t write about Martians and planets. “We all have different skill sets, that’s not one of mine. What I can do is a line of descent that goes from Jules Verne to Brave New World, 1984, and Fahrenheit 451. Recognizable human beings. Technology that is not out of the question, that can happen.”
To write that kind, the author says she tries not to get things wrong. She mentions an older brother, a biologist. “If I got the Biology really, really wrong, I was going to hear about it! In Oryx and Crake, we have a genetically engineered set of human beings that are supposed to be improving on us. One of the improvements is that they mate seasonally like other mammals, so there’s never any confusion. If you’re ‘on,’ parts of you turn blue. My brother said “I think you did pretty good with the sex, but I’m not so sure about the purring.’”
