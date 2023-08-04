! Triad’s Largest Wedding Planning Events… Most popular among engaged couples…
Greensboro, NC. It’s a wonderful time to throw a wonderful wedding in the Triad! And a few Sundays from now, engaged couples will step into “a world of wedding planning bliss” at The Carolina Weddings Show.
The annual shows are chock full of wedding inspiration, ideas...and some great deals.
The first show is at Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday, August 20. The next is at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (Education Bldg.) on Sunday, August 27. Both run noon to 4:00 PM.
“From cakes to venues, from photographers to fashions, from music to caterers, these are the Piedmont’s biggest wedding events,” according to Don Freedman, producer of the shows. “We have over 100 wedding and honeymoon pros on hand - which is GREAT news for anyone planning a 2023 or 2024 wedding.”
While the scene could be described as magical, the Show is also very practical. Whether these couples are taking the first step or finalizing the last detail, the Show is a complete resource for everything to plan the perfect wedding -- all under one roof.
Attendees can also win thousands of dollars in prizes.
Tickets and information at www.33BRIDE.com. Couples who attend the Greensboro show get a free ticket to the Winston-Salem show.
