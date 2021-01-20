Attorneys seek release of GPD videos showing previous use of restraint that killed Marcus Smith

On January 15, attorneys representing Marcus Deon Smith’s family filed a motion to compel the City of Greensboro to release Body-Worn Camera (BWC) videos of prior instances of Greensboro police officers using the type of restraint device that killed Smith. The brief accompanying that motion states that several officers named as defendants in the Smith family’s federal civil rights lawsuit participated in numerous prior incidents in which the controversial device was used, including one that occurred hours before Smith’s death.
As previously reported, Smith died after being hogtied by eight GPD officers who he approached and asked to take him to the hospital, an incident that occurred on Church Street in downtown Greensboro on Sept 8, 2018. YES! Weekly’s investigation revealed that the RIPP Hobble device used on Smith is typically packaged with instructions to “NEVER HOG-TIE” (all caps in original warning) a prisoner with it.
Despite this warning, as seen in the body cam videos of Smith’s death that the city released on Nov. 30, 2018, the officers threw Smith to the pavement, held him there facedown, attached the RIPP Hobble to his ankles, forcibly raised his feet behind his back at a greater than a 90-degree angle, and attached his ankles to handcuffs, while Smith cried out in distress. Smith was left in the facedown position until the officers noticed that he had gone limp, unresponsive, and appeared to have stopped breathing. The EMTs on the scene did not attempt CPR until several minutes later, after Smith was loaded onto their ambulance. The state medical examiner ruled Smith’s death a homicide, but the officers were never disciplined.
The Federal Civil Rights lawsuit filed in April 2019 by Greensboro attorney Graham Holt and Flint Taylor of the People’s Law Office of Chicago named as defendants the City of Greensboro; GPD officers Justin Payne, Robert Duncan, Michael Montalvo, Alfred Lewis, Christopher Bradshaw, Lee Andrews, Douglas Strader, and Jordan Bailey; and Guilford County EMS paramedics Ashley Abbott and Dylan Alling. As previously reported, Strader was fired last October for a later incident of excessive force, Andrews resigned, and Montalvo retired. The other five officers are still on the force.
The motion to compel the release of other BWC videos depicting prior uses of the restraint is pursuant to the Plaintiff’s Monell claim against the City of Greensboro. The Monell doctrine states that a plaintiff can sue an officer’s municipal employer for policies or practices that precipitate unconstitutional misconduct by its officers.
The Motion to Compel alleges that the City of Greensboro:
. . . failed to adequately train its officers to use hogtie restraints, including that Greensboro failed to train its officers, pursuant to its own regulations, as to whether, under what circumstances, and/or how to use hogtie restraint devices to bind a subject’s hands and feet together behind his back, particularly when in a prone position; and in the dangers of use of hogtie restraint devices, especially for people whose physical and mental state make them particularly vulnerable to the lethal effects of hogtie restraint devices.
It also states “prior incidents in which GPD officers applied the RIPP Hobble device to subjects in a dangerous or unreasonable manner are clearly relevant to show notice and deliberate indifference as part of Plaintiffs’ failure to train Monell claim.”
This motion contains evidence of how often GPD officers used the device, which the department banned after Marcus Smith’s death, stating that in response to the Plaintiffs’ Request for Production, the City produced “thousands of police reports involving over 150 instances” of the device being used on individuals in GPD custody.
It states that such reports are “of limited value,” as “none of them describe the manner in which the RIPP Hobble was applied (i.e., whether the subject was prone on the ground; whether the RIPP Hobble was used to link the subject’s handcuffed hands to their feet; and whether the subject’s legs were bent beyond a 90-degree angle toward their body).”
It also states:
The fact that GPD did not require its officers to document the manner in which they applied the RIPP Hobble device to restrain subjects in their custody is, in and of itself, evidence of deliberate indifference. Nevertheless, despite GPD’s deficiencies in this regard, evidence of the manner in which the RIPP Hobble was applied in prior incidents does exist in the form of the body-worn camera (BWC) footage from the officers who were involved in those incidents. Since the police reports do not describe how the RIPP Hobble was applied, the only way for Plaintiffs to discover this evidence is by obtaining this BWC footage.
