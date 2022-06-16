HIGH POINT, NC – On July 20, 2021, officers responded to an address on Camden Ave. in reference to a shooting that had occurred at this location. When officers arrived, they located a black male victim who had been shot in the chest. Aid was given to the victim by officers and EMS, and the victim was transported by EMS to the hospital where he survived his injuries. During the investigation, officers identified a suspect but there was not enough probable cause to make an arrest at the time.
On June 15, 2022, additional information about this incident was obtained and probable cause was developed to charge Nigel D. Pegues (B/M, 28 of High Point) with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Peguese is currently being held in the Guilford County Jail on a murder charge stemming from an incident that occurred on May 28, 2022. For this additional charge, Peguese was issued a $2,000,000 bond and is still being held in the Guilford County Jail.
Case Report Number(s): 2021-22009 Press Release prepared by: P.L. WELCH
