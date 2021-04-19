Emma Miller, age 17
On 04/18/21, Emma Miller was traveling with family from New York to Florida and had stopped in Greensboro at the home of a relative. She was reported missing shortly after arriving in Greensboro. Emma is described as 5'1, 100 lbs., slim build, short brownish-blonde hair, pierced ears, and blue eyes.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact:
Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers @ 336-373-1000 or
Send us an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com
Crime Stoppers does not pay cash rewards for tips on missing persons, unless criminal charges are filed.
ALL CALLS TO CRIME STOPPERS ARE COMPLETELY ANONYMOUS OR CONTACT LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT at 336-373-2222.
