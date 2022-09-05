Victim #1: EDWARDS, Steven Christopher/31/M
1553-D Lawrence Way, Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Victim #2: YOUNGER, Brenisha Dashawn/23/F
904 Pecan Ridge Cr., Kernersville, NC 27284
Victim #3: DOWNEY, Robert Taylor (Jr.)/35/M
5032 Hutchins St., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
On Sept. 3, 2022, at approximately 1:05 am, patrol officers responded to 853 Reynolda Road reference a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Ms. Younger and Mr. Edwards suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment by EMS.
A short time later, a third gunshot victim, Mr. Downey, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. As the investigation progressed, it was determined his injury occurred during the incident on Reynolda Road.
Mr. Downey and Ms. Younger sustained non-life threatening injuries. Mr. Edwards has been listed in critical but stable condition.
This investigation is still in the preliminary stages and is on-going. No further information is available at this time.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.