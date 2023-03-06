At 2:12 a.m., officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) were made aware of deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) being involved in a vehicle pursuit during which the suspect had reportedly fired shots at deputies. At the request of the FCSO, WSPD officers and members of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) responded to US 421 to assist. During the pursuit, the driver discharged a weapon multiple times at law enforcement officers. A WSPD patrol vehicle was struck by gunfire. The FCSO successfully utilized a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT), which resulted in the suspect’s vehicle crashing on US 421 northbound at 2:21 a.m.
The suspect exited the vehicle displaying a rifle. Officers on scene engaged the suspect, who was struck by gunfire. Officers and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful. The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Alexander Parks Holland (W/M) of Charleston, S.C.
Following standard procedure, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) responded to the scene and assumed the primary investigative role into the officer involved shooting and the death of the suspect.
The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division also responded to the scene and assumed the investigation into the assault on WSPD officers. An administrative investigation will be conducted by the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Professional Standards Division.
Two officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department discharged their duty weapons during this incident. As is standard protocol, those officers have been placed on administrative duty, pending the outcome of these investigations. No WSPD officers were injured in the pursuit or exchanges of gunfire. Those officers are identified as follows (photographs attached):
Officer Lancaster is a five-year veteran of the Winston-Salem Police Department and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division.
Officer Perrell is a four-year veteran of the Winston-Salem Police Department and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division.
The Winston-Salem Police Department will not be releasing any further details at this time. Any questions regarding the officer involved shooting should be directed to the NCSBI. Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336)727-2800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.