On June 28, 2020 at 1920 hours, officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to 2850 S. Main Street on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival the victim was located in the parking lot of the business with a gunshot wound to the torso.
The victim, of 400 E. Clemmonsville Rd., Winston-Salem, stated he was involved in an argument with an Hispanic Male, when the suspect produced a firearm and shot him once in the chest. Witnesses on scene confirmed this account of the incident and that the suspect was operating a gray Toyota sedan.
The victim is being treated at a local hospital, for what appear to be non-life threatening injuries at this time.
The investigation is ongoing and in the very early stages.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
