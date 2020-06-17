High Point, NC – On June 16, 2020 at approximately 7:25 p.m., High Point Police officers responded to the area of Denny St. and Richardson Ave. after receiving a call for service reporting a person shot. Upon arrival, officers contacted Trevor Anthony Richburg (B/M - 51 years old) of High Point who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mr. Richburg was transported to a local hospital for treatment and in a stable condition at last contact. The suspect information at this time is limited and will not be released until the assigned investigator deems appropriate. This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with knowledge of this incident is encouraged to contact HPPD or Crime Stoppers of High Point.
ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON @ DENNY ST. / RICHARDSON AVE.
