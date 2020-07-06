On 7/2/20 at approximately 11:30 a.m., High Point Police Officers responded to Food Lion on E. Fairfield Rd. regarding an assault and stolen motor vehicle. Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim who advised he had given a ride to an unknown individual to the Food Lion. While in the parking lot, the suspect pulled out a knife and held it to his throat. Fearing for his life, the victim instinctively grabbed the knife and pushed it away, cutting his hand in the process. The victim then fled out of the vehicle while the suspect moved into the driver’s seat and stole the car, a Ford Expedition. The victim was treated for the hand injury at the scene.
While officers were investigating this case, a lookout regarding an armed robbery that had taken place in Thomasville was broadcast. The lookout described a white male subject who was driving a black Ford Expedition that had just robbed an individual making a deposit at a bank teller machine. The suspect and suspect vehicle in the Thomasville armed robbery matched the information in the assault call at Food Lion.
Officers investigating the assault were able to determine that the stolen vehicle was equipped with tracking software which enabled them to locate the vehicle parked at a location on Beddington St.
Officers were able to determine through surveillance cameras of a nearby business that the stolen vehicle had been parked at this location and the suspect got into another vehicle driven by a second subject. A vehicle description and license plate were obtained, and a lookout was broadcast for this vehicle. High Point Police Officers observed this vehicle on S. Main St. a short time later and a vehicle stop was conducted. Officers were able to identify and arrest the passenger, Dustin Wayne Gash (W/M/86), for the assault and armed robbery.
Gash was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with Intent to Kill and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon for the cases that took place in High Point. Thomasville PD Officers responded and charged Gash with the robbery in Thomasville as well. $152,601.56 in cash and checks, a bank deposit bag and two knives were recovered from the vehicle in which Gash was arrested.
Gash was placed in jail under a $200.000.00 bond. The stolen motor vehicle was recovered at the location on Beddington St. The driver of the vehicle in which Gash was arrested did not appear to have involvement or knowledge of any crimes that had been committed by Gash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.