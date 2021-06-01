North Carolina Flag flown over state legislature building in Joel Leonard’s honor
Asheboro, NC – On Saturday, May 29, N.C. Rep. (Dist. 59) Jon Hardister presented Joel Leonard with a state flag that had been flown over the N.C. Legislative Building in his honor. Leonard was recognized for his development of the first mobile makerspace in North Carolina. MAKESBORO USA, as the mobile unit is called, is packed with equipment used in manufacturing plants. Hardister also recognized Leonard’s years of working with workforce development organizations and his international efforts to help build the next generation of engineers, maintenance professionals and manufacturing employees. With the mobile makerspace, Leonard is taking modern manufacturing equipment into rural and underserved areas of the Carolinas to expose youth and adults to tools and equipment that can lead them to prosperous career pathways.
Hardister also joined the youth in learning about the equipment in the mobile makerspace. It has a CNC machine, laser printer and a 3-D printer. Additionally, everyone learned how a 3-D printer can make prosthetic hands. Maria Esquela, CEO of The Enable Alliance, brought samples from Baltimore to show the kids.
The Hope for Eastside, a non-profit that helps underserved youth and adults in Asheboro, held the event on Saturday, May 29 for children to learn how to make computer laptop desks. Throughout the past several weeks, close to 30 children have gone through the program. The events are exposing children and adults to equipment that is used in today’s manufacturing. Jobs typically start at $18-$25/hour. With overtime, they can earn more than $100,000. They are introduced to the equipment and jobs through the mobile makerspace. Then, they go to a community college where they earn a certificate. Many are hired before they graduate. In the Piedmont Triad, there are more than 1,000 maintenance jobs and 500 CNC jobs that remain unfilled.
Lowe’s Home Improvement, of Asheboro, donated wood and building supplies so youth could make and design their own laptop desks to take home. The Table restaurant donated the painting supplies.
For information about the mobile makerspace, call Leonard at 336-338-1011 or visit Makesboro USA-supported by Maker Depot Academy on Facebook.
