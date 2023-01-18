Asheboro native Laura Ashley Moffitt has quickly established herself as one of North Carolina’s most demanded speed artists. Currently the official speed artist for the Petty Family Foundation and Jeep Beach Week, she hopes to expand her work this year to more organizations and events through which she can continue helping raise money with her live speed painting. A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, Moffitt has worked both as an arts educator and business owner prior to committing to a speed painting career.
Fresh out of college, Moffitt spent the following several years teaching art at a charter school, an experience to which she credits learning management skills, working under pressure effectively, multitasking, responsibility at a whole new level, and maintaining focus. Along the way, she opened a “Wine and Design” franchise in Southern Pines, which she would run when she was not teaching until the pandemic arrived. “When Covid-19 hit I took myself out of the picture at the studio,” Moffitt said. “I wanted to keep my artists, I wanted to keep my staff, I wanted to keep my managers.”
Owners of other franchises resorted to cutting their teams and taking on all art studio responsibilities during this time. While it made sense for Moffitt to do this, it didn’t quite feel right for her, and instead, she sought a way to hold on to her team while producing an income for herself outside of the business. Finding motivation due to her extensive experience painting before groups of people while engaging them, she immersed herself in performing live wedding paintings during the following year, eventually catching the attention of the Petty Family Foundation.
Moffitt was invited to perform at the foundation’s first event since Covid-19, leading her to network and essentially pave a path for herself in the speed painting world with the many opportunities that arose from this one event. “From there I met all kinds of people and it just felt like speed painting is where I’m really meant to be,” said Moffitt. “It’s been history since.” When she’s not serving the Petty Family Foundation, Moffitt is in Daytona, Florida serving the Jeep Beach event, or in Tennessee working with moonshine distillers Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes, her main projects as of now.
Throughout her lifetime, the artist had seen speed painting here and there, gaining inspiration from a variety of artists she had seen perform, realizing it really wasn’t that much different from what she was already doing at “Wine and Design.” Leading a painting class at the franchise entailed painting an entire work in two hours in front of a class of participants who had signed up to produce a similar work during this timeframe. Moffitt began experimenting based on her experience at the studio, first condensing her production time to less than an hour until she managed to work her way down to painting a piece in a matter of minutes.
“I thought I would bring speed painting to this area of North Carolina and kind of ride with it, see what we could do,” said Moffitt. “See if we could fundraise with it and if people would even like seeing it, and so far we’ve had a really positive response.” Working off the adrenaline rush she gets with the process, at one point she even prepped for a potential performance with “America’s Got Talent” in which she managed to produce a Heidi Klum portrait somewhere between one and two minutes. Unfortunately, the show did not follow up with Moffit after reaching out to her initially.
Originally a Communications Studies major while playing softball for the University of North Carolina — Wilmington, Moffitt switched her focus to studio art going into her senior year. She hadn’t been necessarily nurturing her art-making during the previous years but painting had always come naturally to her. Upon making the change, she worried about being behind the rest of her peers, but her enthusiasm, passion, and overall gratitude for a second chance to make art pushed her quickly ahead in the program. Even her art history courses allowed her to develop an entirely new perspective and appreciation for history.
A lover of acrylic, the medium she has always been the most comfortable with, Moffit has recently begun experimenting with incorporating spray paint into her speed painting work. “We’re good at so many things as artists that we get confused, but with this business, I’ve really got a system,” said Moffitt, “I’ve got a way to do it, certain criteria, methods and mediums, and I’m excited to expand a little but not too far off from the formula that’s working at the moment.” Moffit’s works can be found in her online store on her website when she’s not out and about producing live works.
The speed painter is eager to get involved with more organizations this 2023 in order to continue giving back through fundraisers and charity events regularly working to aid a greater cause. “It’s cool to sit there and paint something in thirty minutes and then see it go for thousands of dollars in front of the people that just raised the money for a charity,” said Moffitt. Some of her interests include seeking opportunities to work with classic car events as her experience with automobiles has allowed her to play with movement, linework, and the blending and layering of various colors.
“I have a lot of crazy dreams and hopes,” concluded Moffit. “Like raising a million dollars for charity, I really hope I get to do something like that one day.” The artist is without a doubt agile at what she does, but at her core, what truly drives her is the beauty of collaborating with those working towards a greater good, and the privilege of being able to contribute creatively to these efforts. Moffit’s work can be found at https://www.lauraashleyliveart.com.
DALIA RAZO is a bilingual journalist, fine arts educator, and doctoral student at UNCG.
