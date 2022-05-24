ArtsGreensboro awarded $50,000 to launch Community Elevation Grant Program
GREENSBORO, NC—ArtsGreensboro has been approved for a $50,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the Community Elevation Grant Program. This program provides opportunities for arts-based community projects in East Greensboro. The NEA grant funds will be regranted to eligible arts organizations to support cross-sector collaborations with community and civic groups, local businesses and residents.
Led by Darlene McClinton, ArtsGreensboro’s Creative Community Engagement Officer, the Community Elevation Program is guided by a steering committee of community stakeholders. Working collaboratively, the steering committee, McClinton and the ArtsGreensboro grants committee will select projects that promote creativity and use art to bring a community together, working with those who directly benefit.
ArtsGreensboro’s Community Elevation Grant is among 1,125 projects across America, totaling more than $26.6 million selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2022 funding.
About ArtsGreensboro:
ArtsGreensboro invests in programs that provide access to the arts for all citizens, support arts integration in our schools, build capacity for our arts community, and unify the community through the power of the arts. www.ArtsGreensboro.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.