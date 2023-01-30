GREENSBORO, NC— ArtsGreensboro appointed an eleven-member Steering Committee to guide the New Creative Investment for the arts of Guilford County. The Steering Committee members will use their knowledge and unique perspectives to help ArtsGreensboro achieve its goals as outlined in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) initiative Sustainability and Resiliency in the Arts Ecosystem. The steering committee members are as follows:
- Kami Rowan, Board Member + Steering Committee Chair, ArtsGreensboro
- Maria Gonzalez, CEO, ClubFitness Greensboro
- Mary Herbenick,Executive Director, Guilford Nonprofit Consortium
- Tara Sandercock, Senior Vice President, Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro (retired)
- Carlos Olvera, Board Chair, High Point Arts Council
- Peter Reichard, Managing Member at TM Medical Properties, LLC
- Cyril Jefferson, High Point City Council, Principal Consultant, Change Often, LLC
- Carl Ashby, President, Ann Crittenden, Inc.
- Allie Arpajian, Executive Director, High Point Arts Council
- Ryan Deal, Chief Creative Economies Officer, Creative Greensboro
"I believe in this work and the vision of ArtsGreensboro to uplift regional artists and arts organizations," said Steering Committee Chair and ArtsGreensboro Board Member Kami Rowan. "The vision of helping create a more sustainable model for the arts is core to the environment and culture of our local community. With an already powerful arts foundation in Greensboro, ArtsGreensboro seeks to collaborate with leaders of other nonprofits, our local education system and individual artists to further our wellness and possibilities. We aim to employ this ARPA money in a clear, focused way that supports structures and creates new and exciting opportunities."
The New Creative Investment utilizes over $3 million in ARPA funds from Guilford County and the North Carolina Arts Council to build a framework for a more sustainable arts sector. The investment will provide creatives, artists and arts organizations with tools and resources to become financially stronger and better serve the community. The New Creative Investment also includes a partnership with Guilford County Schools for a pilot artist-in-residence program and a multichannel marketing campaign promoting the arts sector in Guilford County.
"I am excited and honored to be given the opportunity to serve our community in this capacity," said Carlos Olvera when asked about his participation on the ARPA steering committee. "I am especially excited about the tremendous positive impact the ARPA funds will have on local arts organizations and individual artists. My thanks go to Guilford County and the North Carolina Arts Council for making all this possible."
ArtsGreensboro is dedicated to building and sustaining a vibrant arts sector in Guilford County. Artists and other creatives drive outcomes and shape the culture of our neighborhoods and communities. An investment in the arts is an investment in Guilford County.
About ArtsGreensboro:
ArtsGreensboro invests in programs that provide access to the arts for all citizens, support arts integration in our schools, build capacity for our arts community, and unify the community through the power of the arts. www.ArtsGreensboro.org
