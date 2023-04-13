Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC) will host its First Annual Arts Unbound Festival: An Open House & Celebration of Older Americans Month on Saturday, May 6th from 10am-4pm. There will be Campus and Studio Tours all day. A Native American Blessing of the Land. A 50+ Art Exhibition, Demonstrations, Free Art Sessions, Live Music, Vendor Booths, Free Refreshments and More! This is a rain or shine event.
Special thanks to our Gold Sponsors: Carter Bank & Trust and Griswold Home Care. And to our Silver Sponsors: Southminster of Charlotte and Well-Spring of Greensboro.
Artists 50+ were invited to participate in a community art show in celebration of Older Americans Month. Original works of art (both 2-D and 3-D) will be on view until May 31st. Most of the artists will be in attendance to represent their work during the festival on May 6th.
This is a free event and open to the public with plenty of free parking and handicapped accessible. Our campus is located at 2400 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405. Please call 336-303-9963 if you have questions or visit https://can-nc.org/events.
