“When the Revolution Comes” and “Black Culture Pop-Up Museum” Open June 17
Winston-Salem, NC (June 14, 2021) -- The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host two social justice themed exhibitions this summer. Artist and photographer Owens Daniels will present “When the Revolution Comes” and Triad Cultural Arts will present “Black Culture Pop-Up Museum.” Both exhibitions open June 17 and will be on view through August 21 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. An opening reception and forum discussion will take place on Thursday, June 17, from 6-8:00 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.
Triad Cultural Arts’ “Black Culture Pop-Up Museum” highlights local Black history which may not be well known by the public. Its goal is to empower residents to share their stories with a wider audience thus contributing to a more inclusive local history of Winston-Salem. The exhibition is funded in part by the North Carolina Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for Humanities.
The exhibitions will open June 17 at 6:00 p.m. with a reception and forum discussion featuring local community members at various intersections of the current social justice movement. The panel will feature the following speakers: Attorney Fred Adams, Rev. Chad Armstrong (Director of Ministries Galilee Baptist Church), Tevin Stinson (Reporter/Photographer at The Chronicle), Council Member James Taylor, Assistant Chief William Penn (Winston-Salem Police Department), and Jocelyn Johnson (Community Outreach Coordinator, Wake Forest Baptist Health). The panel will be moderated by Abrea Armstrong (President, Winston-Salem Urban League Young Professionals and CEO of 91-2-Infinity).
Owens Daniels is a visual artist, photographer, educator, and the face behind ODP Art+Design. His bold, creative, and innovative artwork builds bridges and promotes cultural exchanges between organizations, institutions, and the diverse communities they serve. He uses visual art to express his interpretation of the world and photography to open unexplored spaces between the subject and viewer exposing them both to a world of opportunities and experiences that keeps them in the moment. Daniels is a 2019 Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County Duke Energy Regional Artist project grant recipient and a Z. Smith Reynolds Inclusive Public Art grant recipient.
Triad Cultural Arts, Inc. (TCA) was founded in 2007 as a nonprofit, community-based, multi-disciplinary cultural arts organization. A leader in bringing recognition to Black American history and culture, TCA is dedicated to presenting programming that contributes to a culturally competent community so that significant and lasting improvements can be made in our society. Culturally immersive experiences including festivals, tours, and special events are sponsored to preserve, interpret, and exhibit the heritage of Black Americans – for all people.
The Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region. We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. The Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking.
Photo courtesty of OwensDaniels.com
