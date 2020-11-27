Rick Moss named Board chair
Winston-Salem, NC (November 25, 2020) -- The Board of Trustees of The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has elected five new Trustees – Sue Henderson, Mike Lancaster, Ken Pettigrew, Talitha Vickers and Jacinta White – and its Board officers and Executive Committee members for terms that begin on January 1, 2021. Henderson and Lancaster have previously served two three-year terms on the Board before being required to rotate off.
The new Board officers are Rick Moss, Chair; Chad Cheek, Vice-Chair; Mike Lancaster, Treasurer; and Steve Berlin, Secretary. The four – along with Claire Tuttle, who was elected as an at-large member, and Chase Law, newly-named Arts Council President and CEO – will comprise the Board’s Executive Committee in 2021. The Board also reelected five of its current Trustees for a second three-year term.
Sue Henderson is Executive Director of Wake Forest University’s new Face to Face Speaker Forum, which she helped to organize and launch, working as part of the Office of the President. She retired from Wells Fargo in 2018 after a 28-year career there.
Henderson has served as Chair of the UNCSA Board of Visitors; Chair of the Salem Academy and College Board of Visitors; and member of the Boards of Trustees (or Directors) of numerous institutions and organizations that include Winston-Salem State University, the Winston-Salem Symphony and Reynolda House Museum of American Art.
Mike Lancaster has been President and CEO of Frank L. Blum Construction Company since 2014. Frank L. Blum Construction Company has served as general contractor for numerous arts and cultural facilities projects.
Lancaster’s civic engagements and service are extensive, and, over the years, have included membership on the High Point University Board of Visitors, the Winston-Salem Alliance and Greater Winston-Salem. He is also a Departmental Fellow of NC State University’s Engineering Department.
Ken Pettigrew is Chief Operating Officer of the Winston-Salem Urban League, and he previously was the first Coordinator of Faith-Based Community Engagement at the United Way of Forsyth County. Ken is also an ordained minister in the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (CME).
Pettigrew is an active civic volunteer, and has served on numerous non-profit boards and committees, including The Winston-Salem Foundation Grant Making Subcommittee, City with Dwellings, Pivot Ministry, and Positive Wellness Alliance.
Jacinta White is a poet and the principal and CEO of Deeper Dive Consulting, which provides arts advocacy, leadership development and coaching services for arts organizations and individual artists. White’s latest collection of poetry, “Resurrecting the Bones: Born from a Journey through African American Churches & Cemeteries of the Rural South,” was published in September 2019.
White’s extensive civic activities have included service on several boards and committees, including the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, Shugart Women’s Center and the Center for Women Writers at Salem College.
Talitha Vickers has been a professional journalist for 13 years, and she is currently a news anchor at NBC affiliate WXII-TV 12, which she joined in 2016. Her lifelong passion for the arts – inspired by her father, Artie Vickers, a professional artist – includes multiple artistic mediums and has led to numerous civic activities to support and promote the arts, especially among youth.
Vickers led the initiative that created the inaugural Dr. Maya Angelou Day of Reading, which in turn led to several national social media and library programs that have been integrated with educational initiatives by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System.
Winston-Salem, known as the “City of Arts & Innovation”, and Forsyth County have an arts community that enriches the lives of area residents every day and accounts in large part for the recognition they continue to receive as a great place to live, learn, work and play. Forsyth County’s non-profit arts industry supports more than 5,500 full time equivalent jobs; accounts for more than $129 million in resident household income; and generates more than $14.8 million in local and state tax revenues.
