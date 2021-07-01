GREENSBORO, NC – Greensboro Downtown Parks is excited to welcome the community to join Artist in Residence, Alexandra Joye Warren, in a series of interactive dance workshops exploring concepts the choreographer has addressed in her development of the ‘choreoplay’, A Wicked Silence. Workshop participants should come prepared to learn from and dance alongside the artist, as they move together through creative exercises addressing three themes of this Artist in Residence experience: Space, Self, and Community.
The first workshop Sat., July 10 at 2pm, will invite participants to explore LeBauer and Center City Parks in a whole new way, as they learn what it means to interact with park spaces and features through creative movement by creating site-specific choreography. The second workshop on Tuesday, July 27 at 6:30pm, will explore telling stories of self and identity through movement, addressing such questions as, ‘How do we translate our life experiences through the body?’ and ‘What are the stories that the body wants to tell?’ The final workshop on Tuesday, August 10 at 6:30pm, will introduce group movement exercises that encourage participants to explore themes of community building, coming together through dance to convey collective ideas in a meaningful way.
Workshops will begin at the Price/Bryan Stage in LeBauer Park and move throughout various locations in the two downtown parks. Attendees are encouraged to dress comfortably for movement and bring a water bottle. The workshops are free to attend and open for the public to drop-in without having to pre-register. More information can be found on the Greensboro Downtown Parks website here: https://www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/notes-from-the-air-3-community-workshops-announced
This project was supported by ArtsGreensboro, a division of Guilford County, with funding from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. is a non-profit organization in partnership with the City of Greensboro, Center City Park and LeBauer Park. The mission of GDPI is to serve as the executive management of Greensboro’s downtown parks, focusing on public activation, maintenance, financial well-being and overall vitality.
For additional information, contact Amanda Miller, Director of Programs & Marketing at programming@greensborodowntownparks.org or (336)542-5934
