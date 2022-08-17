Art + Music pop-up invites creativity & collaboration

“We want to create events to incubate other artists and art,” said digital creator and filmmaker Fahllow Caktuz in a Monday phone conversation with YES! Weekly.
The first such event is the #AMASlife: Art + Music PopUp that the NYC-based Caktuz and his sister, Atlanta-based actress Caranita Harrelson, are bringing to High Point from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 20.
“There’s so much art in everything, not just photography and filmmaking, drawing and painting or dance and music, but things are disparate as woodworking. After all, here we are in the furniture capital. There’s art everywhere, all kinds of art, and we want to cultivate the people who create it. And we don’t want to segregate by saying a particular creative expression isn’t art.”
He called the event something his former hometown deeply needs.
“When you think about it, there’s no one place you can go in this area, especially right after the pandemic, as an artist to network with other artists and create.”
People are doing that online, but Caktuz believes there’s more to be gained via spontaneous in-person interaction.
“We’re going back to the original grassroots of artists getting together and actually making art, as opposed to artists just connecting online and saying, hey, this is what I’ve been doing, go check out my page, follow me on social media and buy my merch.”
He wants creative’s to come together in real-time and real space.
“So, I’ve asked and invited photographers, videographers, models, artists, content creators, social influences, whatever you and whoever you are. I’m bringing my own personal equipment to this event, including green screens and lighting. We’ve brought our expertise and invited other creators who are professionals, to come out and network and vibe.”
Caktuz said the pop-up event welcomes those with any level of practical experience, whether they are professionals, semi-professionals, novices, or hobbyists.
“Even if you just like to take photos of butterflies on weekends, I know you want to get better at it. Or you want to find out more about this new camera or piece of equipment that you saw but don’t know how to work. I’m a filmmaker, and when I first started filming and making videos, I didn’t even have my own equipment. It was at the graciousness of my friends who were also artists, and would let me borrow or rent out their cameras, lights, or whatever until I could get my own.”
He said this kind of candid face-to-face conversation doesn’t just advise novices on what they should do and who it’s useful to know, but what not to do and who to avoid.
“Once when visiting High Point, I talked to a youngster in my old neighborhood, who said ‘there are no people around to tell us when not to make that move, or not to trust that person.’ Excuse my French, but say you’re a young person making music, whether singing or rapping or making beats. Where do you go around here without getting your whole ass bit off? There’s a lot of shysters who will take your money and let that be the lesson to you.”
And that’s something he himself needed, back in the day.
“I don’t remember any OGs doing what I was doing, who could say nah, you don’t want to make that move, you want to do it this way. There was nobody to drop jewels on us and tell us the tricks of the game. We had to learn it on our own, and a lot of us just didn’t make it through.”
He promises this won’t be a one-time-only event.
“This is something I want to start and keep consistent. We want to network and keep the vibes very friendly, and that includes being family-friendly and staying positive. And we want to take it to different cities and different venues, to Greensboro and Winston and beyond.”
Saturday’s venue is at 1734 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where it intersects with Brentwood. “Right at the corner, the white building you can’t miss. Our host, McKinney Furniture, has graciously allowed us to turn their warehouse into a content creators’ play land, complete with green screens, miniature film sets, body painters, selfie stations, and lighting.”
