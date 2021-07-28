Art and Artists go Main, bring traffic back to downtown

Different circumstances may have brought Sabrina Tillman McGowens and Sheena Dawkins to the corner of South Main Street and West High Avenue in High Point, but it’s their hard work and dedication that is keeping them rooted to the spot.
Here lately, that dedication is paying off in a big way.
That one corner houses Dawkin’s Rhen.Ovations and McGowens’ Sabrina’s, and many other businesses under The Gallery on Main, run by both Dawkins and McGowens.
“We are two separate entities that come together to run the Gallery on Main,” said McGowens, admitting that it has confused more than a handful of patrons.
It wasn’t supposed to be as such but the duo, who had never met before this venture despite having shops in the city, made art out of the spackle they were left with. After being recruited by someone for an art collective that didn’t make good on her promise to the building’s owner, the duo decided to pick up the pieces and make a beautiful masterpiece out of a soiled canvas.
“She basically left everyone hanging in this situation. No knowledge, no information on anything or this building. Once she was gone, because of the hours that were invested, we refused to let it go,” Dawkins, who was originally working to get her mother’s art in before signing on herself, said. “We had multiple meetings and negotiations, for months, with the owner to continue what was started but we changed it, molded it, into what fits us best. That’s as much credit as she gets. She got us in the door but that is it.”
McGowens seconded that saying that The Gallery on Main now has a new identity thanks to herself and Dawkins.
“The reasons behind what this was, how it was started, and what the owner of the business was looking for, I think that all of that was really great. That is what we all bought into and it was unfortunate for her to do what she did. At the same time, The Gallery on Main is different than what she created. Its identity is based on what Sheena and I put together. It hasn’t been easy to do that but I think we have created a whole different image,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has helped them craft this new image of a creative hub where everyone is welcome to not only buy wares but sell them, as well. The Gallery on Main originally opened in October 2019 but Sabrina’s didn’t move into the building until March 2020. When the restrictions were lifted, the duo opened the Gallery in June 2020 with a fresh approach.
“Covid allowed us to turn this into us,” McGowens said.
That image is one of a creative hub (Gallery on Main) anchored by Rhen.Ovations boutique and Sabrina’s Fine Art Gallery. Rhen.Ovations, located on the W. High Street entrance of 100 S. Main St., is run by Dawkins and focuses on interior design and lifestyle art pieces. Sabrina’s, located at 112 S. Main St., is run by McGowens and focuses on fine art and printmaking. The Gallery on Main, also located at 100 S. Main St., is a creative hub for other artists, makers, and small businesses that both Dawkins and McGowens run.
It’s a triptych made in heaven and one that seems to be working out just fine, for the owners, the patrons, and the artists that utilize them.
“It was always my vision to have a creative hub. I needed to not only be able to sell my wares but I needed to be around other creatives and give other people the opportunity to grow their businesses, their talents, or whatever they have,” Dawkins said. “My idea for this amount of space was that other people should be able to come in here and grow just as much as I’m trying to grow my own business.”
Another sentiment shared by her business partner.
“I think that’s why we (nodding towards Dawkins) work so well together because we are of the same mindset. I keep saying that music, art, design, fashion, and spoken word - they all go hand in hand. It’s all creative,” McGowens said. “That’s basically what we’re trying to do -is bring all forms of creativity here and we want all of us to grow. Why wouldn’t we?”
Dawkins, a High Point native, said that the city needed a space like this and that is evident by the number of cars that fill the street every weekend and the number of patrons that fill the building.
“We have nowhere to go that promotes this type of energy when it comes to the arts and the culture. I wanted something like this to come to and was like ‘if I want something like this I want to build it for other people too.’ That was always my agenda with this space,” she said.
The duo explains that it is that energy that allows creatives to thrive off of and inspire each other.
“We’re inspired by each other, the artists and entrepreneurs that come in. Everybody that comes in is inspiring and has their own drive,” Dawkins said. “I think that’s why this space has such good vibes for everyone. I feel like everyone feels that we are trying to do that. You can come in here and feel like you can be a part of the space.”
The pair said that the reception that they’ve received from the community has been amazing and inspiring, with Dawkins stating that people often “feel good when they are here and don’t want to leave half of the time.”
With future events on the horizon, many patrons may just find it harder to do so. The pair has already lined up a local business expo event and an event for the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival, along with mapping out a few other events that they’d like to see happen in the future, including working with youth.
“We have a lot of plans, as far as what we want to do and what we want to create for creatives,” McGowens said. “We want to make sure that we are showing the youth that art and creativity are a resource. That it is a means for survival and a means to live off of. That’s the other part of our goal.”
Dawkins continued, sharing that they’d like to give the youth direction and resources to get their feet in the industry.
“We want to tap into that untapped potential that the youth have. Especially in this day and age. They have access to technology and their creativity is much more expansive than ours because we didn’t grow up with all this technology.”
It doesn’t matter what door you use to enter - whether it’s Rhen.Ovations, The Gallery on Main, or Sabrina’s - you’re bound to have had an experience that has taken you across all three spaces and ensured that you’ll find your way back one day.
For more information or to plan a showing, visit their website at www.galleryonmainhp.com, on Facebook at Galleryonmainhp, and on Instagram at galleryonmain.hp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.