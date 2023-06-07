ARRESTS MADE IN DRIVE-BY SHOOTING
HIGH POINT, NC – High Point officers arrested three people, including two juveniles, in connection with a drive-by shooting that injured a man riding a bicycle.
On May 24, 2023 at about 1:15 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 600 block of Grayson Street. Officers found several shell casings in the road and learned someone shot a man who was riding a bike.
The victim (B/M, 19 of High Point) was not at the scene when officers arrived. Someone drove him to the hospital in a personal vehicle. When officers spoke to him at the hospital, he said a vehicle drove by and someone shot at him. The man was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.
Officers identified the driver of the vehicle and arrested him on May 30, 2023. Ryan M. Atwater (B/M, 20 of High Point) was in possession of a stolen firearm when he was arrested. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possessing stolen goods and carrying a concealed gun.
On June 6, 2023, officers arrested two juveniles who were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. They are both charged with assault with a with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Greensboro. The juveniles are 15 and 16, and they are both from High Point.
Several teams worked together to investigate this case and make arrests including patrol officers, the Street Crimes Unit, the Housing Authority Unit, the Traffic Unit and the K-9 Unit.
The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Case Report Number(s): 2023-19241 Press Release prepared by Victoria Ruvio
