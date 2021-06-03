Officers with the Winston Salem Police Department responded on Nov. 1, 2020 to the area of 5595 Shattalon Dr. (“Buy and Go” convenience store) on a reported shooting.
When Officers arrived they discovered Mr. Jose Jovel, 34, of 8045 4th Street Rural Hall, in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso. Officers quickly called for EMS and attempted to stabilize Mr. Jovel’s condition. A short time later EMS arrived and transported him to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for further treatment. As of this writing there is no update on Mr. Jovel’s condition.
As Police continued their investigation at the scene, they discovered this incident may have spawned from an argument in the parking lot. No other victims were located.
***UPDATE (Wed., June 2, 2021)***
Members of the Violent Firearm Investigations Team (VFIT) assumed investigative responsibility for this incident. During the course of the investigation, Saveyon Raymond Taylor was identified as the suspect who was responsible for the shooting which occurred Nov. 1, 2020. A warrant for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury was obtained for Taylor.
Information was obtained on today’s date regarding Taylor’s whereabouts. Consequently, members of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) and VFIT apprehended Taylor in the 3300 block of Silas Creek Parkway.
Subsequent to his arrest, Detectives recovered 43.03 grams of cocaine and a Ruger 57 pistol. Taylor was also charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine as a result. Gerett Jones Jr. was a passenger in the vehicle that Taylor was located in and charged with Carrying a Concealed Gun, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and an outstanding order for arrest.
Mr. Taylor received a $87,500 secured bond. Taylor is scheduled to appear in court on the Assault charges on June 17, 2021 and June 18, 2021 for the drug related charges. Jones received a $1500 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 27, 2021.
