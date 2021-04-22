GREENSBORO, NC (April 21, 2021) - On April 21, the Greensboro Police Department in conjunction with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Division charged Chauncey Jacques Silkett, 27 years old of Greensboro, with First Degree Murder and Robbery in reference to the disappearance and murder of Guilford County resident Nikki Shore. Silkett was being held in the Guilford County Detention Center on unrelated charges when he was served. He is currently being held at the Guilford County Detention Center with no bond.
On March 1, 2021 Nikki Shore was reported missing. She had not been heard from since February 22, 2021 and was last seen in Greensboro. On March 18, 2021 Nikki Shore was found deceased in Browns Summit off NC-150. The case has been classified as a homicide. The homicide investigation will be led by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing. No additional details are being released at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.