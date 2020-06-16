GREENSBORO, NC - - On June 15, at 4:40 p.m. Yasin Amir Kaiyin Jones, 22 years old of Greensboro turned himself into to the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Jones was charged with First Degree Murder and was taken to the Guilford County Jail where he was held without bond. The investigation is ongoing.
UPDATE:The victim in this incident has succumbed to his injuries and this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Christopher Lopez, H/M 20, of Greensboro. The investigation is ongoing.
2100 block of Bulla St: Aggravated Assault
At 12:47 a.m. June 14, Greensboro Police responded to a shooting on the 2100 block of Bulla St. Upon arrival they located male victim suffering from gunshot trauma. Officers and detectives are currently on scene conducting a criminal investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.