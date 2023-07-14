Armed Subject on Fox Hunt Drive
GREENSBORO, NC (July 14, 2023) – At approximately 1:12 p.m., officers responded to 5245 Fox Hunt Drive in reference to a discharge of firearm. Guilford Metro 911 received one call for service advising that a suspect with one firearm in each hand was outside and firing rounds. Other callers advised an armed suspect was walking outside the Madison at Adams Farm leasing office.
Upon arrival, officers located the armed suspect on foot within the apartment complex. Officers began giving commands for the suspect to put down the firearms. Moments later, the suspect began actively firing towards officers. One officer returned fire, but did not strike the suspect.
The suspect then ran into an apartment and barricaded himself.
Greensboro Police advised all residents to shelter in place. Greensboro Police Special Response Team and Hostage Negotiation Team responded and began negotiations with the suspect.
The suspect remained barricaded in the residence. At approximately 3 p.m., officers were able to peacefully take the suspect into custody without further incident.
No officers were injured during this incident. The suspect was not injured.
The suspect has been identified as Jaquan Singleton, 25 years old. Charges are pending and additional updates will be provided.
The Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to determine whether Greensboro Police Department policies were followed. Pursuant to departmental policy, the officer who fired their weapon in this incident will be placed on administrative duty.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
