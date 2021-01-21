On Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:40 p.m., Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to the Walmart located at 3475 Parkway Village Circle on a reported armed robbery of a business. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with store personnel who advised they attempted to detain several suspects that stole merchandise from the business. Walmart personnel began to approach the suspects when one produced a handgun and pointed it at Walmart personnel. The suspects then fled the business in a vehicle prior to police arrival.
Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division assisted officers in the Patrol Division with the investigation and as a result of their investigation, authorities identified twenty-four-year-old (24) Oshea Malik Carmichael, 1404 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro, and twenty-one-year-old (21) Anthony Staffon Holland, 3631 Cash Dr., Winston-Salem, as suspects and they have subsequently been charged.
Oshea Carmichael was placed in LEDC for Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon ($60,000 bond). Carmichael is currently on Probation for Felony Larceny.
Anthony Holland was placed in LEDC for Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon ($50,000 bond). Holland was out on bond from Guilford County for Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault by Pointing a Gun and Possession of Stolen Firearm.
This investigation is ongoing so no other information will be provided. Booking photographs will also not be released due to ongoing investigations related to this matter.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336)727-2800. You can also view CrimeStoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.