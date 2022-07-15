HIGH POINT, NC – On July 13, 2022 at about 11:57 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at 2628 S. Main Street (Walmart).
Managers told officers the suspect robbed an employee at gunpoint and stole money from a register. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6’5’’, wearing a red hoodie and mask.
Anyone who recognizes the individual pictured below is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point.
The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Case Report Number: 2022-19745
Press Release prepared by Victoria Ruvio
