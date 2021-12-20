On Dec. 12 at 9:07pm, officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were dispatched to GameStop, 402 E. Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem, in reference to an armed robbery.
Investigative efforts revealed that a black male wearing a black ball cap, black shirt, jeans, black boots, black scarf/mask entered the business and approached a store employee at the front counter. The subject, approximately 26-32, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of US currency and fled the business on foot, south, toward Pet Smart. It is believed that the subject entered into and fled in an unknown gray sedan.
This investigation is in its early stages and no additional information is available regarding this specific incident.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.
Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc
The Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100
