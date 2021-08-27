On Aug. 26 at around 8:59pm Winston Salem Police Officers were dispatched to the Dollar General at 2981 South Main Street on a reported Armed Robbery.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect entered the store and took some merchandise to the store employee. Once at the cash register the suspect placed the merchandise on the counter and demanded all the money in cash register from the store employee.
The suspect is described as a Black male medium skin tone with grey shorts, black sweatshirt, white hoodie over his head and black flip flops between the ages of 20-25.
The store employee then gave an undisclosed amount of US Currency to the suspect who fled the store on foot headed southeast toward Cassell Street. A police K-9 track was conducted but the suspect was not located.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.