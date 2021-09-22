Application process opens for 2022 Artists Grants/Funds across NC

Artists around the state now have an opportunity to win funds for their creative projects as many agencies return to earmarking funds for artists in need.
North Carolina Arts Council’s Region #10 Grant
The North Carolina Arts Council reopens its application process for its 2022 Artists Grant. The grant is divided into two separate applications depending on your county. Artists in all disciplines are eligible to apply for grants to support their professional and artistic development. Emerging, mid-career, and established artists can apply to support a range of professional and artistic development, including creating work, improving business operations, or expanding capacity to bring work to new audiences. Artist fees are also allowable expenses.
The first application for the Artist Support Grants will be distributed to North Carolina Arts Council’s Region #10, which includes Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, and Yadkin Counties. The final day for application acceptance is Sept. 30, 2021.
The Artist Support Grant was created to provide direct support to individual artists during and following the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative funds professional and artistic development for emerging and established artists to enhance their skills and abilities to create work or to improve their business operations and capacity to bring their work to new audiences. “As an arts agency based in a rural community, the Yadkin Arts Council is grateful for this opportunity to be able to help our local artists by serving as the administrator of the North Carolina Arts Council’s Artist Support Grants for our region,” Sarah Smith said, Executive Director of Yadkin Arts Council. “Being able to support and encourage emerging and established artists to apply as well as setting up a panel that is composed of knowledgeable professionals from our field is fulfilling to us as an organization and it is our honor to play a role in the process.”
Artist Support Grants for Region #10 are offered through a partnership of the North Carolina Arts Council, Caswell Council for the Arts, Rockingham County Arts Council, Surry Arts Council, Stokes County Arts Council, and Yadkin Arts Council.
For more information and application, check out: https://www.yadkinarts.org/artist-support-grant/.
North Carolina’s Arts Council’s Grant by ArtsGreenbsoro
The second Artists Support Grant will be distributed to awarded applicants by ArtsGreensboro in the five-county region; Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, and Randolph County.
The application deadline is Sunday, Oct. 18, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. Grants range in awards from $500 to $2,000.
“The Artist Support Grant is an amazing opportunity for artists of all ethnicities and artistic disciplines to support their art careers. As an artist and Grants Program Manager, I know how necessary it is for artists to receive funding to support their art professions,” Darlene McClinton said, Grants Program Manager for ArtsGreenbsoro. “The ArtsGreensboro team is committed to ensuring that all people have access to funding and an equitable grant process. We believe the arts are meant for everyone. To this point, I have hosted a series of outreach and advocacy informational workshops for various cultures and genders to increase the diversity of the application pool.”
The lead arts councils, ArtsGreensboro, and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County administer the grant process and conduct a review panel to determine awardees. Other regional partners include Arts Davidson County, Davie County Arts Council, and Randolph Arts Guild. All partners will work together to provide marketing and outreach, host applicant workshops, and assist applicants.
For more information and application, check out: https://www.artsgreensboro.org/.
Pivotal Fund Artist Support Grant
Opportunities for artists to expand with the Pivotal Fund, which is offering $5,000 grants to five artist-organized projects that serve artists and communities in nine North Carolina counties: Alamance, Chatham, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Guilford, Orange, Randolph, and Wake. Pivotal Fund is dedicating $25,000 in this cycle to project grants that directly support artist-organized projects. “Although we are based out of Raleigh, we wanted to find a way where we could bridge the gap between the triad and the triangle, and provide funding opportunities to those who need it,” Yvonna Johnson said, Director of Programs at VAE.
The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2021. Applicants should expect to be notified by the end of the day on Dec. 1, 2021.
A virtual town hall will be held Oct. 6, 2021, from 6 to 7 p.m., to provide more insight into why the grant was created and what they are looking to fund.
All of the artist grants are intended to support a broad range of talented visual, performing, literary, and interdisciplinary artists. Eligible candidates may be either emerging or established artists.
Applicants should demonstrate a commitment to spending a significant portion of their time on their work as artists. The Artist Support Grants will support new or ongoing projects that take place between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022. All grant funding must be spent by June 30, 2022. Awards may range from $500-$1000. Applicants may receive full or partial funding.
All completed Artist Support Grant applications will be judged by a multi-county panel of established artists, arts professionals, and arts educators and administrators who will review and evaluate the applications and allocate funds for selected projects.
These grants are open to resident North Carolina artists in all disciplines, from traditional to contemporary and established to emerging. Applicants should demonstrate a commitment to spending a significant portion of their time on their work as artists. The grant can also be used to support a range of professional and artistic development, creation of new work, improvement of business operations, marketing/expanding capacity to reach new audiences, and artist fees. Small, unincorporated groups of collaborating artists are also eligible to apply. All members of a collaborating team must be North Carolina residents, live in the region where they are applying, and meet the other eligibility requirements.
The Pivotal Fund is a partnership between VAE Raleigh and Elsewhere Museum, with financial support provided by The Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts.
For more information and application, check out: https://www.pivotalfund.org/project-grants?mc_cid=e56d9f7445&mc_eid=515968e717.
30th Annual NC New Play Project (2023) sponsored by Creative Greensboro
In addition to artist grants, North Carolina has opened an opportunity specifically for residential playwrights. The New Play Project has been presented for 29 years with support from the Mark Gilbert estate – annually awarding a $500 cash prize to a selected playwright along with a workshop production of the selected play. Creative Greensboro, the City of Greensboro’s office for arts and culture, continues to offer this opportunity to advance innovation and support the playwriting community. “It’s not a grant at all, but a funded opportunity for an NC playwright to see their work on stage and in turn hopefully see that work continue to receive productions around the country.” Todd Fisher said, Performing Arts Coordinator. “Creative Greensboro remains in the forefront of providing playwrights the opportunity to see their plays go from paper to stage.”
The deadline for submissions is Nov. 12, 2021. The announcement of the selected play(s) will be Jan. 16, 2022. A committee appointed by Creative Greensboro will select which play(s) is produced. The selection committee will score each script based on the following elements: Story, Character, Dialogue, Production Value, and Production Readiness.
For more information and application, check out: https://www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/creative-greensboro.
