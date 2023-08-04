On August 3, 2023 at 2:36 p.m., officers responded to 3854 West Avenue (Sedgefield Garden Apts.) in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two juvenile victims and their parents. Through the investigation, it was determined that an assault had occurred. Warrants were obtained and within a few hours of the incident, Kimberly Jennings W/F/62 was arrested and transported to the Guilford County Jail and charged with two counts of Assault on a Child under 12.
There is no additional information at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
