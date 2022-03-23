An evening of short plays returns for its 40th season

Creative Greensboro has selected eight new short plays to be a part of its An Evening of Short Plays event, each written by a member of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum, for its 40th season.
Performances will begin on Thursday, March 31 and run through Sunday, April 3 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, located at 200 N. Davie St.
An Evening of Short Plays (EOSP) is a chance for playwrights to see their shorts work-shopped and provides writers the opportunity to add more creativity and embrace the possibility of expanding their piece or keeping it as one act. Following Saturday’s performance, playwrights and directors will hold a moderated talk for audience members to ask questions.
Creative Greensboro is excited to showcase the work of new and returning playwrights, including Debra Kaufman, who wrote Talismans, which will be directed by Shelley Segal, and playwright Cari A. Hopson, who wrote Homecoming, which will be directed by Camille Wright.
Segal and Wright, both seasoned actors who have performed with Creative Greensboro over the years, have decided to tackle a new adventure by making their directorial debut for EOSP.
“Homecoming follows the story of our main character, Denny, and his daughter, who has come back home after leaving for 17 years. She left the night of her senior prom and went off to college without speaking with her father. The kicker of the show is her father, and his roommate are both drag queens. It shows the father-daughter connection and the deeper relationship they share,” Wright said. “I am glad to have the opportunity to work on this piece with the playwright since I believe it’s something that could be expanded on. As a director, you work with different levels of actors, and each contributes something beautiful to the story, but I would say for this specific production, the most challenging part was casting. Thankfully, we found some amazing talent in the area, and it just goes to show the artistic nature of Greensboro.”
Wright has been acting on and off-Broadway and theatre since she was 14. She was in STOMP and the traveling version of Mama, I Want to Sing! While working towards medical school, Wright continued to perform in local theatre in Chapel Hill and Carrboro until she gave birth to her first child and went the education route. She ended up getting her Ph.D. in education but never stopped acting in between. Once she moved to Greensboro, Wright immediately got involved with the acting scene, before it became Creative Greensboro, and has been working with them acting-wise since 2014.
While many artistic people live and work in Gate City, it is not necessarily recognized for the arts. Creative Greensboro has helped change that, welcoming anyone to showcase their talents and make connections.
“I came to Creative Greensboro to remember who I was — an artist. I am a big advocate for putting yourself in someone else’s shoes to understand them, and I lived by that motto with previous works I have written, starred in, and directed. That is what drew me to Kaufman’s short play, Talismans, which is about the vulnerability of relationships, in particular about a mother-daughter relationship. I honestly wouldn’t know what to do if I didn’t have a relationship with my mother and that is why I wanted to direct it. I thought it was an honor to do this and to participate in its 40th year since I have been a member off and on for over 20 years. There is so much comradery, and everyone is so supportive of each other,” Segal shared. “That is what is so interesting about this process, meeting a multitude of people who want to engage in the art world and have found an opportunity to do just that. When casting, I found two emerging actors, who were new to performing, and who took direction very well. Being a director with an acting background, my job is to put everyone at ease, to make the actors comfortable and secure. When they feel that way, their characters emerge. Without giving too much away, I recognized talent in these two actors and knew they could drive Kaufman’s message in the subtext.”
Admission to EOSP performances are free with a suggested donation of $10 at the door.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3wrkecX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.