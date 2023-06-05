Individual session tickets on sale today
Winston-Salem, N.C. (June 5, 2023) –American Maxime Cressy is among the early entrants for the 2023 edition of the Winston-Salem Open.
Currently ranked No. 44 in the world, Cressy, 26, first broke into the world’s top 100 players in 2022. The French-born American claimed his first ATP Tour-level title last July in Newport, R.I. Before becoming a professional in 2019, Cressy played tennis for the University of California Los Angeles, where he posted a 26-0 doubles record as a senior and won the NCAA doubles title with his partner Keegan Smith, ending his career ranked as the No. 1 doubles and No. 17 singles player in the nation. Cressy made his Winston-Salem debut in 2022, where he fell in the quarterfinals (4-6, 6-7) to the tournament’s eventual winner, Adrian Mannarino of France.
“The Winston-Salem Open has a long history of deep player fields with a lot of exciting talent. We are always thrilled to be able to showcase many young stars, especially Americans. Last year Max was hugely popular with our fans, and we expect to see more high-octane tennis from him again this summer,” Tournament Director Jeff Ryan said.
Individual session tickets are on sale today at special reduced prices until June 25. There is one major scheduling change fans will want to note.
“We have elected to play both the doubles and the singles finals on Saturday, August 26,” Ryan added. “Long-time fans of the event might remember this schedule from years past. We know people like to make a day of this world-class event, so your Saturday ticket will now include both finals.”
Friday, August 25 is dedicated to doubles and singles semifinals action. Tickets are now available at winstonsalemopen.com.
