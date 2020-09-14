INCIDENT TYPE – SIGNIFICANT GUN & DRUG ARREST HIGH POINT, NC –
On Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 11:44 P.M. High Point police were dispatched to the 800 blocks of Willow Place in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, there was a large number of people at a neighboring street, 500 Fourth Street.
Upon officer's arrival, several vehicles attempted to leave the area at a high rate of speed. One of the vehicles fled toward the dead end of Willow Place before realizing there was no exit on the street. The driver turned the vehicle around and came back toward the officers with the car’s headlights off as they were attempting to disperse the large crowd of people in the roadway. The driver of the vehicle parked the car and began to run. Officers gave chase and were able to catch and detain Alton J Bright (B/M, 24, of Greensboro).
Through investigation, it was determined that Bright pulled out a handgun from a fanny pack that he was wearing and started shooting while wearing a red bandanna. No people or property were struck by the gunfire. The vehicle that Bright was driving was searched incident to arrest and a fanny pack with a Ruger P94 was inside the pack.
Also, in the vehicle 4.48 pounds of marijuana, 15 counterfeit $100 bills, scales and baggies were located. While Bright was being searched incident to arrest, he had 55 units of Xanax weighing 15.25 grams in his pants. The Ruger P94 was listed as stolen out of South Carolina. Bright is on Federal probation and is a convicted felon. Bright was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule IV, Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Maintaining a Vehicle for Possession With Intent to Sell and Deliver, Felony Possession of five or more counterfeit bills, and Resist, Delay and Obstruct. Bright was placed in the Guilford County (High Point Jail) and received a No Bond for his charges.
High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Case Report Number(s): 2020-26255
Press Release prepared by Lieutenant Matt Truitt
